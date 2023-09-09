As if Sauce Gardner wasn’t good enough as a rookie last season, the flashy cornerback said he’s looking to be even better in 2023 with the New York Jets.

“I’m just trying to dominate,” Gardner said Saturday. “Sky’s the limit for me. That’s how I feel and my teammates feel the same way about me, coaches as well. … Anything that’s possible, I’m trying to achieve it.”

"The sky's the limit for me. That's what I feel. My teammates feel the same way about me, coaches as well." – Sauce Gardner pic.twitter.com/KYDtKWLGdJ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 9, 2023

Gardner led the NFL with 20 passes defensed and had a ridiculous 90.0 coverage grade in 2022, per Pro Football Focus. The 23-year-old routinely shut down the top wide receivers in the league week after week, to the point that quarterbacks weren’t testing him as much later in the season.

Gardner was feted after the season, named First Team All-Pro and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also was selected to the Pro Bowl.

For an encore this season, Gardner has said it’s his goal to generate more turnovers. He had two interceptions a year ago and the Jets collectively finished with 12, tied for 19th in the NFL.

“If they throw the ball at me, I’ve got to make the most of the opportunity,” Gardner said.

Sauce Gardner big reason why Jets defense could be ‘historical'

Gardner and veteran D.J. Reed are arguably the top corner duo in the League. Reed had a 77.5 coverage grade last season, per PFF, and tied for third at the position with 70 tackles.

Last week, Reed projected greatness for the Jets defense, not just for the cornerbacks.

“I feel like we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL, and honestly, I think we can be historical,” Reed said. “Not just the best defense in the League, but I think we can have a historical defense like the 1985-1986 Bears, the LOB [Seattle Seahawks ‘Legion of Boom’] in 2013.”

Gardner, Reed and the Jets D will be tested right away, trying to slow down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 1.