D.J. Reed has some lofty expectations for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL season. In fact, the cornerback said Monday that he believes his Jets D can be historically great this season.

“I'm very confident,” Reed told reporters. “I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL. Honestly, I think we can be historical, not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the ‘85-‘86 Bears and the LOB (Seattle Seahawks’ ‘Legion of Boom') in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together.”

As if the Jets didn’t already have a bullseye on their backs becoming a sexy Super Bowl pick after acquiring Aaron Rodgers and being showcased on Hard Knocks this summer. Now Reed says they can be an all-time great defense.

Jets teammates agree with D.J. Reed's take on New York's defense

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers said he “100 percent” agreed with Reed’s take and added the Jets are “not afraid” putting that out there.

The Jets had the No. 4 defense in the NFL last season. Corner Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams each was named All Pro, and nine of 11 starters return from 2022.

“Third year in this scheme (with coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich), you kind of get that confidence and swagger,” Franklin-Myers said. “We all know what we’re capable of. Now it’s time to go out there and execute.”

Veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley, the captain of this formidable Jets defense, said he didn’t mind Reed’s comments, adding “it’s all about how you back it up … D.J. and JFM, those are guys that will back up their game.”

New York's defense will be tested right away. The Jets open up at home in Week 1 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.