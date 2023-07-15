New York Jets Sauce Gardner is uninterested in being compared to other NFL cornerbacks — even when the comparisons are in his favor.

Gardner was part of one of the better cornerback drafts in recent memory. Before the Jets took him at No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, the Houston Texans took Derek Stingley Jr.–just ahead of Gardner–at No. 3 overall. The Seattle Seahawks later nabbed a steal by drafting Tariq Woolen in the fifth round. While Gardner won Defensive Rookie of the Year, he still doesn't want to be compared to other elite corners, including two of the other best ones from his draft class — Woolen and Stingley.

Instead, Garner wants to share his skills with his fellow corners.

“I was talking about the secret sauce, I can't keep it all to myself, I've got to instill it in other people. If I see Tariq … if he has a habit of doing something that's really not going to work for him, I'm probably not going to tell him mid game because we're playing against each other, but after the game I might be like ‘we could watch some film, talk this over,'” Gardner said during an interview with Pivot Podcast.

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner says on @thepivot that he hates when people are comparing him to other CBs, like Tariq Woolen or Derek Stingley. If anything, Sauce wants to support those guys. “There’s enough space in this world for all of us to eat” Respect. pic.twitter.com/WyUH5mSLh8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 14, 2023

Sauce Gardner also holds the belief that all of them can be great. “If I want to be great I feel like I'm doing somebody else a disservice by knowing I could be telling them this. We can all be great. There's enough space in this world for all of us to eat,” the Jets rising star added, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

While Gardner's sentiments will likely not stop comparisons or cornerback rankings list from coming out, they do show Gardner's sportsmanship and respect to his fellow corners across the league.