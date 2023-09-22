Aaron Rodgers' return to the New York Jets could be sooner than later. The star quarterback who's healing back home in California after Achilles surgery two weeks ago could rejoin the team in New Jersey as early as next week.

“Really excited for him to get back here,” Robert Saleh said on Friday. “Really excited to have him come in, his presence, just his thoughts, his words. He's a cool individual. So, hopefully he gets back next week.”

Robert Saleh "hopes" that Aaron Rodgers will be back in the building with the Jets next week pic.twitter.com/UICMeUGkrU — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 22, 2023

Rodgers likely is done for the season after rupturing his Achilles in New York’s 22-16 overtime win in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. But Saleh has stated that simply having Rodgers around the team and particularly in the ear coaching up quarterback Zach Wilson would be a huge boost.

The Jets (1-1) host the New England Patriots (0-2) on Sunday. New York is looking to end a 14-game losing skid against the Patriots.

Wilson and Saleh each have spoken about texting these past two weeks with Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer has also FaceTimed with teammates and coaches, including during at least one offensive meeting.

Zach Wilson discusses learning from last years game vs New England & says Aaron Rodgers has participated in a couple of meetings this week to help with preparation #Jets pic.twitter.com/elj6PrP8Qg — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 22, 2023

“I text with him,” Saleh said. “I always want to know what rabbit hole he's down, because those are fun.”

Rodgers said that he had a special surgery, one that could get him back on the field sooner than expected. He said nothing is impossible and would not rule out being available for the playoffs, should Wilson and the Jets be able to earn a postseason spot.

Despite throwing three picks in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week, Wilson was praised by Saleh on Friday.

“He's light-years ahead [of last season],” the coach said.

Some of that has to do with Rodgers taking Wilson under his wing. And it appears, the big brother — little brother relationship between the quarterbacks could be back in full swing as early as next week.