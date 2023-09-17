You’d think Aaron Rodgers would have bigger things to worry about other than helping Zach Wilson ahead of the New York Jets’ Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

But despite having surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles on Wednesday, Rodgers has remained in touch with Wilson, who will replace the future Hall of Famer as the Jets' starting quarterback.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that Rodgers has been FaceTiming with Wilson, “making sure he’s up to speed.”

Rodgers and Wilson have a big brother-little brother relationship. Rodgers, 39, has embraced mentoring Wilson, 24, since being acquired from the Green Bay Packers this past offseason. The two have professed “love” and respect for each other, and there’s no question Wilson seems more comfortable and confident on and off the field since Rodgers arrived to replace him as QB 1 in New York.

Zach Wilson has been texting some with Aaron Rodgers: "Just showing him I love him and that we miss him being around" pic.twitter.com/CZ5UlglzEF — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 14, 2023

Now Wilson is back under center as the starter with Rodgers likely done for the season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft helped rally the Jets from a 13-3 hole to a 22-16 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 after Rodgers was hurt.

Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and one interception. These aren't eye-popping numbers, but Wilson did make some big throws and appeared more poised under heavy pressure than he ever did his first two seasons in the NFL.

How Aaron Rodgers can help Jets make playoff this season

Despite the injury, Rodgers could play a major role in the Jets' success this season by coaching up Wilson, remaining a consistent voice of support and experience in his ear. Rodgers was Wilson’s boyhood idol, and the young quarterback clearly tries to soak in each nugget of advice. Veteran Tim Boyle, another Rodgers friend, will back up Wilson and also be there for support.

How this all translates into game performance and wins and losses is to be seen. Wilson and the Jets face a stiff test Sunday against a Cowboys team coming off a 40-0 Week 1 win on the road against the New York Giants.