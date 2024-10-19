New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was flagged three times late in the fourth quarter during their 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As a result, Kinlaw was fined by the NFL for $15,944 for unsportsmanlike conduct & verbal abuse, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Kinlaw was flagged for roughing the passer on second & 11 at the Jets' 19 with 5:18 left in the fourth quarter. That penalty gave the Bills 1st and goal at the nine-yard line. A few plays later, Kinlaw was flagged for a neutral zone infraction on fourth and goal. He started jawing with refs and was flagged again for unsportsmanlike conduct on the Bills' field goal attempt, and the penalty was assessed on the subsequent kickoff.

After the game, head coach Jeff Ulbrich tried to talk up the Jets and why they're not done yet, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“We are by no means out of this thing. By no means,” Ulbrich said, per ESPN. “I know the character of that locker room. I know the way we will respond. … We have to start stacking these weeks of exceptional preparation. I promise you it will start to pay off on Sundays.”

The Jets travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in Week 7 for Sunday Night Football.

Jets are getting by because of defense

The Jets lost safety Chuck Clark (ankle) to injured reserve. According to PFF's grades, Clark is the Jets' best run defender. While the Jets are playing well on defense, these injuries are adding up. C.J. Mosley finally returned this week vs. the Bills. Nickel corner Michael Carter II (back) will be out and CB D.J. Reed (groin) is listed as questionable.

With Davante Adams now in tow, the expectations are already in full effect, per NYP's Mark Cannizzaro.

“It’s a must win,’’ receiver Allen Lazard said. “We’re 2-4 right now, and I think our talent definitely isn’t a reflection on our record. We’ve got to put together four good quarters and do whatever it takes to come out of there with a W.’’

New play-caller Todd Downing wants to get Adams as involved as possible immediately.

“What an impressive guy, a pro’s pro, his preparation has already been noticeable, the way he carries himself and goes about his business has just been awesome,’’ Downing said. “Obviously, he is dynamic with the ball in his hands, so finding ways to get him the football is going to be fun to do. And just, I think, his understanding of the game, his savviness, his football IQ, knowing where he fits in zones, knowing how to attack defenses, diagnosing coverages, I think that is all a premium.’’

Who's left to blame if the Jets don't get it done now?