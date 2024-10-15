New York Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich is sending a message to fans after losing his first game as the team's leader. The defensive coordinator turned interim coach wants fans to know his team is still in contention for the postseason.

“We are by no means out of this thing. By no means,” Ulbrich said, per ESPN. “I know the character of that locker room. I know the way we will respond. … We have to start stacking these weeks of exceptional preparation. I promise you it will start to pay off on Sundays.”

New York lost a tough game to the Bills Monday, 23-20. The Jets had opportunities to win the game, but couldn't come up with enough plays on offense or defense to defeat Buffalo.

Ulbrich will have to get the wins going if he wants to keep his job. The franchise owner Woody Johnson fired Robert Saleh mid-season, after a rough start to the 2024 campaign. The Jets have massive expectations, with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

The Jets season is on the brink of implosion

New York is now 2-4 and the wins just have to start coming. The franchise fired Robert Saleh after the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Europe. Ulbrich was promoted to head coach, and the hope is that a new voice in the locker room will bring better results.

“We need to get going,” Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “This was a golden opportunity. Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway.”

New York shot themselves in the foot by committing 11 penalties in the contest, for more than 100 yards. This is an epidemic on the team this season in games; New York is one of the most penalized teams in the NFL.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” Rodgers said of the officiating. “Some of [the calls] seemed really bad, including the roughing the passer on me [by AJ Espenesa]. That's not roughing the passer. You might as well play Sarcastaball [a reference to the TV show ‘South Park'] if we're going to call those things. And I thought the one on [Javon] Kinlaw wasn't roughing the passer, either.”

Ulbrich is not the only staff member who is in danger of getting fired. Jets general manager Joe Douglas is in the last year of his contract, with no contract extension guaranteed. It could be a cleaning of the house if the Jets don't make the postseason. New York hasn't reached the playoffs since 2010.

The Jets next play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.