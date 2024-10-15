The New York Jets shook the NFL on Tuesday when they traded for star Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. New York received Adams in exchange for sending a fourth-round pick and a conditional second-round pick to Las Vegas. Just hours after the big news, Adams' debut with the team is set with the team ahead of Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Adams will play his first game with the Jets against Pittsburgh on Oct. 20, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The announcement comes just after Adams reportedly had his deal restructured to lower his salary cap on the season.

Adams' reworked his contract to $3.21 million, per Schefter. In addition, two voidable years were added to his deal, and he and the Jets will discuss his future in New York after the 2024 season.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.