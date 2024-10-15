The New York Jets got some interesting news on Tuesday, when the team traded for wide receiver Davante Adams. New York then got some bad news, however, as the squad placed safety Chuck Clark on injured reserve. Clark suffered an ankle injury in a loss Monday to the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network.

The safety is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Clark will miss at least four games, while sitting on IR. He missed the 2023 season due to a torn ACL, so the injury bug seems to be sticking with the veteran safety.

New York is searching for answers, as the team has lost three games in a row. The Jets are 2-4 on the year.

Jets need to replace Chuck Clark in the secondary

Clark is one of the most experienced players in the Jets secondary, so it won't be easy for the team to replace him. New York's safety has 32 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season for the team. He's played in more than 300 snaps.

The safety joined the team in 2023, after playing with the Baltimore Ravens for six seasons. In his career, Clark has 416 tackles and five interceptions. He had a stellar season in 2022 with Baltimore, where he collected 101 combined stops. That was a career-high season for Clark in tackles.

The Jets are desperate for wins after a very disappointing start to the season. New York already fired their head coach in Robert Saleh, and promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to head coach. Ulbrich will now have to find a replacement for Clark going through a pivotal four game stretch. It's likely the next four games determine the fate of the entire season.

Ashtyn Davis is next on the team depth chart, but the Jets are also expected to use Isaiah Oliver at the safety spot. Davis posted nine tackles in the loss to Buffalo on Monday, showing he can pick up the slack. Oliver also saw some snaps for the Jets; he posted two tackles in the contest. Tony Adams is the other safety available at time of writing on the team roster.

The Jets next play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh is 4-2 on the season.