With many key players rumored to want out, the Winnipeg Jets were in for an eventful offseason. The roster overhaul has already begun, with the Jets shipping off Pierre-Luc Dubois and buying out former captain Blake Wheeler. Before long, Mark Schiefele and Connor Hellebuyck could be on their way out of Winnipeg as well.

With so much uncertainty, it wasn't surprising to see the Jets being relatively quiet in free agency. They made a few moves, but mostly smaller ones with nothing too ground-breaking. Considering the position they were in and the package they got for Dubois, the direction they chose to go in makes sense.

With that said, let's go through Winnipeg's free agency moves and see how well it did.

C Vladislav Namestnikov: 2 years, $4 million ($2 million AAV)

Namestnikov is one of the NHL's journeymen, with the Jets being his seventh team in 10 seasons. He arrived in Winnipeg at the trade deadline from the San Jose Sharks, who had just acquired him from the Tampa Bay Lightning days before and played well enough to stick around for a while.

Namestnikov isn't going to put up a ton of points; he had two goals and 10 points in 20 games with Winnipeg last season. He did have a 22-goal, 48-point season in 2017-18, but at 30 years old, he likely won't replicate that production again. However, he is a solid defensive forward and can play on the top penalty-killing unit.

The $2 million cap hit is actually slightly less than last year's $2.5 million, so from that angle, Winnipeg actually got a bit of a discount. Maybe that's a bit high for a fourth-liner, but Namestnikov is more than just a typical fourth-liner. If he can have better luck offensively than he did this past season, it should be a great signing for Winnipeg.

Grade: B+

G Laurent Brossoit: 1 year, $1.75 million

Brossoit is actually returning to Winnipeg, as he was Hellebuyck's backup from 2018 to 2021. He was a very solid backup for the Jets, posting a .913 save percentage and a 2.75 goals against average.

After leaving Winnipeg, Brossoit has spent the past two seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights. His debut season in Vegas was a bit rough, but he improved dramatically last season, albeit in a smaller sample size. He even played a key role in the Knights' Stanley Cup run, guiding them past the Jets (ironically enough) in the first round before suffering an injury during the second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers, his other former team.

With a Stanley Cup ring in tow, Broissoit returns to Winnipeg to add some extra stability in net. For a backup goalie, he provides a good amount of value with not too high of a cap hit. There is the possibility Brossoit could end up starting depending on what happens with Hellebuyck, but the Jets can cross that bridge when they get to it.

Grade: B+

D Dylan Samberg: 2 years, $2.8 million ($1.4 million AAV)

A second-round pick in 2017, Samberg finally became a regular in the lineup this season. In 63 games, the 6-3 defenseman had two goals and eight points, and his underlying stats were pretty good. Additionally, he's still just 24 with plenty of room to grow, and he'll be an RFA when this deal ends. Samberg will have to grow into this contract, but if he can, it should be a good deal.

Grade: B

LW Morgan Barron: 2 years, $2.7 million ($1.35 million AAV)

Barron spent a decent amount of time in the NHL in 2021-22, but last season marked his first as a regular in the lineup. The former sixth-round pick played 70 games last season, scoring eight goals and 21 points largely in a fourth-line role. He also showed off his toughness, as the 6-4, 220-pound forward had 119 hits on the season.

Barron's most notable moment may have taken place in the playoffs, though. In Game 1 against Vegas, Barron took a skate blade to the face and returned to the game after receiving 75 stitches. If that's not a sign of toughness, then I'm not sure what is. For a fourth-liner, Barron is a solid player and still young enough to develop further.

Grade: B-

Veteran Minimum Signings: 1 year, $775,000 each

The Jets made three other signings in free agency, with all three players receiving a veteran minimum deal. Those three players are left-wingers Axel Johnson-Fjällby and Jeffrey Viel, as well as goalie Collin Delia. For the sake of simplicity, we'll just combine them all into this final spot.

Jonsson-Fjällby made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals in 2021, but the Jets claimed him on waivers last season. He scored six goals and 14 points in 50 games and will likely be another fourth-liner or extra forward.

Viel has spent his brief career with the Sharks, and has three goals and five points in 49 games across three seasons. He'll likely spend most of this season in the AHL.

Delia has a decent amount of experience, but his stats aren't exactly pretty. In 52 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks, he has a .897 save percentage and a 3.51 goals against average. He'll likely be the No. 3 goalie, but if the Jets do move Hellebuyck, he could be the No. 2 guy, which could be ugly given Delia's track record.

Overall, none of these signings move the needle for the Jets, but they aren't awful either.

Grade: C