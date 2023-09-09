You can say Robert Saleh is a bit surprised Dalvin Cook will be in the New York Jets lineup Monday night when they host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. And that has nothing to do with the running back being limited in practice this week nor that he joined the Jets late in training camp.

No, it’s the fact that Cook signed with the Jets at all that still has their coach somewhat surprised.

Saleh recounted Saturday that when Cook visited the Jets as a free agent this summer, he was not guaranteed a certain amount of carries or playing time. And it was made explicitly clear that Cook, if signed, would share top billing at running back with Breece Hall, who’s coming back from a torn ACL.

“When we had a chance to meet with him, we put on a worst-case scenario (about Cook’s opportunities) and when he left, I was like, ‘There’s no way after those he’s going to want to play here.’ And he still wanted to be here,” Saleh said. “He’s all in and it gives us faith he’s all in on this process.”

Jets have ‘selfless group' of running backs

Cook is a four-time Pro Bowl back who rushed for 1,100 yards or more each of the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Jets even with the presence of Hall, who was in the midst of an explosive rookie season before he was injured in Week 8, on the roster.

“You ask him, ‘How many touches you want?’” Saleh shared. “’Whatever we need to do to win the game.’ That’s the response; just wants to win football games.”

Needless to say, this mindset has Saleh fired up about having Cook on the roster.

“Glad we got him,” the coach said. “He’s a special person. He’s got a special mindset to him. And, obviously, we know about the football player.”

Dalvin Cook on how the #Jets new offensive system fits him: "It's a variety of everything, when you think about my skill set. They've got this outside zone scheme that I think I've mastered since I was born. I think there's no better fit for me than being right here with… pic.twitter.com/FjcdbPJom1 — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) September 6, 2023

Cook and Hall each was cleared to play against the Bills despite limited training camp reps. They were limited in practice this week, but each was a full participant Saturday.

Those two could share carries with a third running back, Michael Carter, in Week 1. Explosive rookie Izzy Abanikanda is also on the roster.

“It looks like a very selfless group, so far,” Saleh said.

Starting right tackle Mekhi Becton, who was limited at practice Thursday and missed Friday’s practice because of illness, was back and a full participant Saturday.