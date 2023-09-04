In exactly one week, the New York Jets will kick off their most highly anticipated season in recent memory. Head coach Robert Saleh is confident the Jets will be ready when they face the beasts of the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills, in a Monday Night Football clash on Sept. 11.

And what makes the Jets coach so sure his team is up for the challenges they face this season, beginning with the Bills in Week 1?

“What I think is cool about this group is that they’re able to focus on the moment and they’re so intrinsically motivated that I don’t think outside noise really bothers them,” Saleh explained Monday. “They don’t feel like they’ve proven anything. They’re just trying to prove something every single day.”

Saleh credited Aaron Rodgers and the veterans for setting a certain tone to how this season is being approached. But he added that younger players like Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner have handled massive expectations their whole life.

Asked about his team’s mindset, Saleh answered, “Focused.”

“You talk to the players and they’re all speaking the right language. This is a cool group man. They’re completely locked in.”

The Jets expect to be fully healthy against the Bills, who will be without stud edge rusher Von Miller. Saleh confirmed running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook will play, though each is coming back from offseason surgery. Hall had knee surgery and Cook had a shoulder procedure.

This is going to be an excellent test for the Jets to start this 2023 season.