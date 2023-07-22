For the second time in his NFL career, Justin Hardee will be on a team with a future Hall of Fame quarterback. And the New York Jets special teams captain said that there are similarities between Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers.

“They go out there and they are true leaders and show you how it's really supposed to be done,” Hardee said Saturday. “I enjoyed my time with Drew and I can't wait to make this time with Rodgers even better.”

Hardee played his first four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints from 2017-20. That coincided with the final four seasons of the 20 Brees played. Hardee’s been a special teams ace for the Jets since and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Brees led the Saints to the playoffs each of Hardee’s four seasons, including an NFC Championship game appearance in 2018. Hardee hopes Rodgers, acquired from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, will be able to help the Jets reach the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons.

Hardee said he noticed Rodgers and Brees go about their business in a similar way.

“I would say the consistency that they put themselves through (is the biggest similarity),” Hardee explained. “They’re like super vets, ones who’ve been around the League for 20 years. They always approach the game differently.”

Brees is second in NFL history with 80,358 passing yards and 571 touchdowns. Rodgers is ninth with 59,055 yards and fifth with 475 TDs. Each quarterback has won one Super Bowl.

Rodgers is 39, one year older than Brees was when Hardee was a rookie in 2017.