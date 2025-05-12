The New York Jets entered the offseason in desperate need of pass catching options beyond star fourth-year wideout Garrett Wilson. After failing to address the issue in free agency, New York needed to land an offensive playmaker in the draft. While many analysts envisioned the Jets selecting Penn State standout Tyler Warren – widely considered the best tight end prospect in the 2025 class – the team passed on a pass catcher in the first round, opting instead to take right tackle Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick.

The Jets finally pulled the trigger on a receiving threat for new quarterback Justin Fields in the second round, selecting Mason Taylor out of LSU with the No. 42 pick. Although Taylor was the third tight end off the board, and the ninth pass catcher taken, he has the potential to be a difference maker for the Jets. New York is adding a well regarded, athletic playmaker to its offense. And Taylor is continuing the family business.

“There's high expectations, for sure, just because of the last name… But when people say, ‘Oh, let him have his shine, stop saying his dad's name' – I mean, I love it. We're family, him and my uncle Zach,” Taylor said per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

The Jets’ new tight end has Hall of Fame lineage

The former LSU Tiger is the son of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who spent 13 seasons making life miserable for the Jets as a defensive end for their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins. He played 15 years total, including a season with New York in 2010, when the Jets last made the playoffs, before retiring after the 2011 season.

And Mason’s remarkable family connection to the NFL doesn't end with his All-Pro father. He’s also the nephew of legendary Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas, who played 13 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

While Taylor has a lot to live up to considering all his relatives accomplished in the NFL, he does have bragging rights when it comes to the draft. Mason was selected 42nd overall while his father Jason went 73rd and his uncle Zach was taken with the 154th overall pick.

With Davante Adams leaving for the Los Angeles Rams and veteran tight end Tyler Conklin joining the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, the Jets are incredibly thin at receiver.

The dearth of pass catchers combined with Fields’ penchant for leaning on tight ends in the passing game presents an opportunity for Taylor to make an immediate impact with his new team. The Jets hope he becomes the latest member of his family to enjoy a long and productive NFL career.