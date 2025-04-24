The New York Jets are currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, where they will have the number seven overall pick in the first round. The Jets have already had quite the busy offseason, moving on from Aaron Rodgers and also watching Davante Adams depart for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets figure to be entering a rebuilding phase following the failed Rodgers experiment, and it should come as no surprise that some of the team's other veterans have also come up in trade rumors.

Recently, some validity was added to those rumors with a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“League source tells me they’ve heard about the potential* availability of #Jets RB Breece Hall ‘within the last week and a half,'” reported Anderson on X, formerly Twitter.

Hall has turned himself into one of the league's better running backs over the last couple of seasons, but it's certainly worth considering how much the Jets could get for him in a potential trade return package, especially considering the fact that they are likely looking to stockpile as many assets for the future as possible.

While the team doesn't have a ton of great options at quarterback at the present moment, many expect the Jets to either draft for offensive line or wide receiver with the number seven pick. The team currently has Justin Fields–previously of the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers–on its roster.

Overall, things could not have gone much worse for the Jets and their tortured fanbase during the 2024-25 season. Rodgers looked like a shell of his former MVP self, making the decision to part ways with him this offseason a relatively easy one.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET and will be carried by ESPN.