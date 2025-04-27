The 2025 NFL Draft included plenty of exciting moments over the past three days. One of the biggest stories coming out of draft weekend is a prank call received by Shedeur Sanders on Friday. It appears that Sanders was not the only one to receive a prank call during the draft.

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren apparently also received a prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Warren received the call while the Jets were on the clock with the seventh overall pick on Thursday night. Schultz reports that Warren's camp believes it was the same phone number and/or area code involved in the Sanders prank call from Friday night.

The Jets and Tyler Warren were a common pairing in mock drafts leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft. This explains why Warren would be targeted with a prank call while New York was on the clock.

New York ended up selecting T Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick.

Thankfully Warren did not have to wait long as he was picked 14th overall by the Colts.

As Schultz points out, only NFL teams have access to these phone numbers. As a result, it is possible that someone who had access to the number passed them along to the prank caller.

NFL investigating Shedeur Sanders prank call during 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL announced on Sunday that they will investigate the prank call Shedeur Sanders received on Friday, per Ari Meirov. The league will want to know how the prank caller had access to phone numbers that are intended strictly for NFL use.

There is currently one theory floating around social media about the identity of the prank caller.

The rumor suggests that Jax Ulbrich, who is the son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, was allegedly behind the Sanders prank call. Unlike with the Warren call, there is a video online that shows the prank callers in action. One boy in the background is believed to be Jax Ulbrich.

Ulbrich is a believable source because his father's role with the Falcons could have given him access to Sanders' NFL-only phone number.

Jax Ulbrich has since deleted his social media profiles, including his Instagram account.

To be clear, Jax Ulbrich's involvement is still purely speculation. There is no concrete evidence that he is responsible for the calls.

Now that the NFL is investigating this incident, more information should come to light in the coming weeks.