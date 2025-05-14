Aaron Rodgers remained unsigned, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are seemingly still in the market for a quarterback. For whatever reason, the four-time MVP Award winner has yet to decide on whether he's going to play next season. However, with the 2025 schedule being slowly released, it sounds like he would have a revenge game against the New York Jets if he signed with Pittsburgh.

Reports indicate that the Steelers will be facing the Jets in New York in Week 1, according to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team and YouTuber Matt O'Leary. If Rodgers eventually signs with Pittsburgh, he'll have a chance to silence the New York critics in the season opener. Additionally, the same can be said about Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

“Fascinating: The Jets will open the season at home against the Steelers in a game that could feature Justin Fields facing his former team — and possibly Aaron Rodgers doing the same. Matt O'Leary on it first.”

The 41-year-old quarterback didn't have the most successful tenure with the Jets. Fans were over the moon when the organization initially traded for Rodgers. Many believed his presence made the team an immediate contender in the AFC. Unfortunately, it was a disaster from the start.

Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles injury in his debut game with the franchise and missed the entire 2023 season. He bounced back in 2024 and put up decent numbers. But his production didn't lead to much success on the field. The Jets ended the 2024 campaign with a 5-12 record that saw Rodgers throw for 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while recording a 63.0% completion percentage.

The Jets ultimately started anew after firing head coach Robert Saleh midway through last season. New York seemingly wanted a fresher start and chose to release Aaron Rodgers at the end of the season. Since then, the Steelers have been firmly in the mix to sign the Super Bowl XLV winning quarterback.

With Rodgers remaining unsigned, for now at least, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard on the roster. Rumors are that Pittsburgh wants to add another veteran to the quarterback room this offseason. That could be Aaron Rodgers. However, there is still some buzz that the front office could trade for Kirk Cousins with the Atlanta Falcons, or potentially sign a different available free agent.