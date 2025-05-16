The New York Jets have a new general manager, new head coach and a new quarterback heading into the 2025-26 NFL season, as they try to overhaul the culture of this beleaguered franchise. The Gang Green are also making an expected yet notable change at kicker. Former All-Pro Greg Zuerlein is being released, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

The 37-year-old spent three years in the Meadowlands, converting 74 of 90 field goal attempts and missing three extra points during that span. He suffered a knee injury last October, but even before the season-ending misfortune, it was clear that Zuerlein was long removed from his Los Angeles Rams prime. He missed six field goals in just eight games in the 2024-25 campaign, struggling especially from 40-plus yards out. His blunders contributed to multiple Jets losses.

New York will move forward with either Anders Carlson, who played five games for the squad last season, or undrafted free agent Caden Davis. The former misfired on four kicks, and the latter was 24-of-29 on FG attempts with Ole Miss in 2024. A true training camp battle could take place this summer.

Much of the roster has undergone an evaluation period, and the special teams unit is no different. First-year head coach Aaron Glenn presumably aims to re-shape the Jets' identity around their defense, a unit he helped anchor in the first eight years of his NFL career. Since the Justin Fields-led offense is a much bigger wild card, points will be at a premium. Streaky place-kicking could significantly change the outlook of a season.

Greg Zuerlein will now likely take a minute to assess his situation. If he is healthy enough, the man formerly known as “Greg the Leg” could land on another roster before camp begins in July. Sometimes, a fresh start is just needed for all involved. Both he and New York hope for more promising days ahead.