The New York Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract this offseason as the team moved on from the previous coaching regime as well as its previous signal caller, Aaron Rodgers.

While the Jets have undergone a number of changes over the offseason, New York held onto QB2 Tyrod Taylor. The team is hopeful he can operate both as a functional backup and as a mentor to the younger Fields, who’s entering his fifth season in the NFL with his third team.

“We've been good friends throughout his time in the league… So I'm here to support and help the team win in any form or fashion, whether it's me on the field or whether it's me being able to shed some light and experience and coach guys through,” Taylor said of his role with the Jets, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“Any knowledge or experience that I could offer to the younger guys that helps the team win, at the end of the day, is what I'm here to do. I'm looking forward to doing that,” Taylor added.

Justin Fields has a clear path to start for the Jets

The Jets signed Taylor to a two-year, $12 million contract in free agency last offseason. The veteran passer was brought in to back up Rodgers after the future Hall of Famer missed the entire 2023 season with an Achilles tear and New York was forced to turn right back to Zach Wilson.

Taylor made only two appearances and didn’t start a game in his first season with New York. He hasn’t been a regular starter in the NFL since his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

Although the Jets inked Fields to a two-year contract, he’s only owed $30 million in guaranteed money. Because of the relatively low financial commitment for a starting quarterback, many observers felt the team would take a shot on a passer in the NFL draft. The Jets were linked to Kyle McCord out of Syracuse as well as Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart.

However, the draft came and went and the Jets failed to add to their quarterback room. The team has maintained its commitment to Fields for this season and it seems as if Aaron Glenn and company intend to see what they have in the former Ohio State standout.

Considering New York’s desire to give Fields every opportunity to succeed as the team’s quarterback, Taylor is the ideal backup. Entering his age-36 season, no one sees him as the QB of the future. He can, however, still deliver if called upon. And he has plenty of NFL wisdom to impart on a young passer.