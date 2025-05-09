The New York Jets faced a glaring hole at right tackle after losing veteran lineman Morgan Moses, who agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal with the New England Patriots in free agency. The Jets opted to address the position in the NFL draft, selecting Missouri standout Armand Membou with the seventh overall pick.

On Thursday, the Jets officially signed their new offensive lineman. Membou inked a four-year, $31.9 million contract with New York. The deal also includes a fifth-year club option.

While all first-round draft picks entering the NFL receive life-changing money upon signing their rookie deals, Membou was still in awe of his contract as his new reality sunk in.

“It was pretty cool, especially once I looked at all them zeroes on the page. I didn’t realize how much money I was getting. But that was definitely a blessing for sure,” Membou admitted to reporters after officially becoming a Jet, per Ari Meirov on X.

Armand Membou is the latest lineman drafted by the Jets

Membou’s humble reaction was refreshing. Now the Jets hope his play warrants the investment the team made in the young tackle. New York has invested heavily in its offensive line through the draft in recent years.

The team took tackle Mekhi Becton 11th overall back in 2020. After four injury-plagued years with the Jets, Becton landed with the Philadelphia Eagles and won the Super Bowl with the team last season. Because of course he did.

However, four of the five projected starters on the Jets' O-line in 2025 were drafted by the team. Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was selected 14th overall in 2021, center Joe Tippman was taken with the No. 43 pick in 2023, left tackle Olu Fashanu went 11th overall in 2024 and, of course, Membou was the Jets' first-rounder in 2025.

New York also added two backups currently on the roster through the draft – Max Mitchell (111th overall in 2022) and Carter Warren (120th in 2023).

Membou steadily climbed draft boards over the offseason and ended up being the second offensive lineman taken after the Patriots selected Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick.

The Jets signed quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year $40 million contact this offseason. The team is determined to give the fifth-year passer a chance to become the long term answer at quarterback. Improving his protection is a good way to ensure Fields has every opportunity to succeed.