Sauce Gardner couldn't resist poking fun at the NFL controversy involving Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The Jets star, known for his wit and growing love of golf, chimed in after Barkley received criticism for spending a weekend golfing with President Donald Trump. Barkley had accompanied the president to Trump National Golf Club just a day before the Eagles' Super Bowl Championship visit to the White House.

The backlash on social media was swift, but Barkley, used to the spotlight, fired back. In a spirited post on X, the running back brushed off the political noise, emphasizing respect for the office rather than political allegiance.

“Lol, some people are really upset cause I golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley wrote. His comments quickly went viral, drawing attention across the NFL world.

Not one to miss a good opportunity for humor, Sauce Gardner offered his own light-hearted perspective.

“My main thing is why didn't y'all ask him how he played in the golf round before my political opinions,” Gardner joked, adding a grinning emoji for good measure. His playful response showcased the lighter side of a situation that had escalated into a political debate among fans and media alike.

Both Barkley and Gardner have embraced gold in recent years. Barkley took up the sport back in 2021, while Jets fans have seen Gardner post golf challenges and vlogs, including content from Trump National Doral, on his YouTube channel. The connection over golf added an extra layer of humor to Gardner's commentary, demonstrating the camaraderie many NFL players share outside of football.

Despite the controversy, Barkley stood firm, emphasizing that he had previously golfed with President Obama and had no political agenda tied to his outings.

“Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day,” Barkley concluded, aiming to move the conversation away from partisan drama and back to football and fun.

As the NFL offseason continues, it's clear that players like Sauce Gardner and Saquon Barkley are keeping things lively. Whether it's golf, social media, or championship celebrations, the personalities that fill the league continue to engage fans beyond just the game. And for New York fans, seeing their rising cornerback like Sauce Gardner stay relatable and humorous only builds more excitement for the upcoming Jets season.