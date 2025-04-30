The New York Jets drafted Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. After a season-ending leg injury he suffered in November, both sides knew this would be a long-term investment. But the former Seminoles signal caller made a sad announcement on Wednesday. Travis was forced to medically retire from football before playing a snap for the Jets.

“As I reflect on my journey, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. From having the opportunity to live out my dream at Florida State University to hearing my name called in the NFL Draft,” Travis wrote.

“On November 18th, 2023, my life and career took an unexpected turn. I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with my doctors and medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

This comes just two months after Travis' agent crushed the Jets to ESPN's Rich Cimini. “His rehab with the Jets was not the best, They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff, and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

The Jets took a shot with Travis, but, according to his agent, were not willing to wait for his injury to heal. After just one season in the NFL, his football career is over. That leaves the Jets quarterback room with Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor, and ex-UFL player Adrian Martinez. They may pick up another veteran now with Travis out of the picture.

This is the same injury that kept Florida State out of the College Football Playoff in 2023. Now, it costs him his NFL career.