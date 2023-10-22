Coming off their biggest win since Robert Saleh was named coach in 2021, the New York Jets are enjoying their Week 7 bye, smack in the middle of the AFC playoff race.

That stunning 20-14 win against the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles lifted the Jets record to 3-3. That sounds pretty mediocre until you factor in they lost Aaron Rodgers with a torn Achilles and faced a “gauntlet” of top teams and quarterbacks the first six weeks.

So, you can excuse Saleh for boasting that the Jets “embarrassed” Jalen Hurts and others along the way.

Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley, Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin are among the Jets who’ve met and even exceeded high expectations, so far. But whose stock is rising and whose is falling?

Let’s examine the Jets stock up, stock down report at their Week 7 bye.

Stock up: Breece Hall, RB

Coming back from major knee surgery, it was fair to question if Breece Hall could regain his explosive form and, if so, how long would it take? Hall answered by rushing for 127 yards in the season opener, which included an 83-yard burst. He has gotten two 100-yard games already, is averaging 6.5 yards per carry and is easily New York’s most explosive offensive threat.

Breece Hall has been MORE explosive in LESS games, with LESS touches AND coming off of the knee injury: 2023: 79 touches in 6 games played

20+ yard plays (6) 2022: 99 touches in 7 games played

20+ yard plays (4) BREECE THE BEAST 😈 pic.twitter.com/lInW5rM7LB — Jets Today (@NYJetsToday_) October 21, 2023

Stock down: Dalvin Cook, RB

Dalvin Cook is averaging 2.8 yards on 39 carries and appears to have lost the explosiveness that helped him rush for 1,100 yards or more each of the past four seasons. He has one rush for 10 yards and could be supplanted by rookie Izzy Abanikanda, who’s been inactive every game so far, in the second half of the season.

Stock up: Quincy Williams, LB

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich believes Quincy Williams has been the best linebacker in the NFL this season. It’s hard to argue with Ulbrich. Williams is an athletic, sideline-to-sideline force who leads the Jets with 60 tackles. He had two massive sacks in the fourth quarter in a Week 5 win against the Denver Broncos.

Stock down: Carl Lawson, Edge

Expected to be their top pass rusher, Carl Lawson instead has been a ghost for the Jets. He’s been inactive in two games, lost his starting job and played only 73 defensive snaps when active. The impending free agent has zero sacks, two QB pressures and three tackles. Lawson is a trade candidate ahead of the deadline.

Stock up: Jermaine Johnson, DE

Jermaine Johnson earned a starting spot on the deep Jets defensive line after a terrific preseason. And he’s looked the part of an emerging star, solid in both run defense and pass rushing. Johnson is becoming a big-play stud, forcing two interceptions against the Eagles in Week 6.

Not one but TWO assisted INTs for Jermaine Johnson. 1st play, the speed at which he diagnoses this screen is incredible. He sniffs it out and starts running over before the linemen show any hints. Darts past 3 linemen and punches ball out. 2nd play, cross chop/hump to QB hit. pic.twitter.com/ETVU2ZE3Re — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 16, 2023

Stock up: Bryce Huff, Edge

Bryce Huff is a pending free agent and the Jets should try to lock him up ASAP. Huff has a ridiculous 34 QB pressures on 114 pass rushing snaps, 2.5 sacks and an 80.2 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. The 25-year-old is only getting better by the game.

Stock down: Will McDonald IV, Edge

New York’s first-round pick has contributed little in his rookie season so far. Will McDonald IV has played only 58 defensive snaps and the undersized pass-rushing demon in college has just one QB pressure without a sack.

Stock up: Zach Wilson, QB

Zach Wilson ➡️ Breece Hall 🎯 More Breece Hall please #Jets

pic.twitter.com/6eXaqoIxSr — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) October 15, 2023

Things didn’t look so great for Zach Wilson after his woeful performance against the New England Patriots in Week 3. But the 24-year-old is rewriting his story with solid efficient play the past three weeks. Wilson hasn’t been great, but he’s not turning the ball over, is making the simple plays and getting the ball downfield when asked to. After two terrible seasons, he’s beginning to look like an NFL quarterback.

Stock down: Duane Brown, OT

The 38-year-old has been on IR the past four weeks with a hip injury. Before that he started two games at left tackle and allowed two sacks and eight QB pressures. He has a woeful 41.5 pass blocking grade, per PFF. It’ll be interesting to see if Brown is handed his starting position back when he returns or if the Jets will keep Mekhi Becton on the left side.

Stock up: Xavier Gipson, WR/KR

The undrafted rookie made his mark in Week 1, taking a punt return 65 yards to the house in overtime for a 22-16 win against the Buffalo Bills. Gipson has continued to be excellent in the return game and is getting more reps on offense, leading to the trade of Mecole Hardman this past week.

Stock down: Randall Cobb, WR

Randall Cobb is still a respected veteran leader and best friends with Rodgers but doesn’t appear to have much left as a wide receiver. Despite playing 173 offensive snaps, Cobb has three catches for 20 yards on 12 targets.