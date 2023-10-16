Robert Saleh was clearly feeling it after the New York Jets stunned the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. So much so, that he called out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when praising the Jets defense.

In fact, without naming names, Saleh called out Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Russell Wilson.

“I thought the defense, per the usual, (was) outstanding,” Saleh said postgame. “Through these first six weeks, we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks, and I know we haven’t gotten all wins but we’ve embarrassed all of them.”

Josh Allen: 1 TD, 3 INT, 1 Fumble Lost

Patrick Mahomes: 1 TD, 2 INT

Jalen Hurts, 1 TD, 3 INT pic.twitter.com/9OPKUQ6A9L — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) October 16, 2023

That’s a mouthful. But the Jets coach is right that the defense has been outstanding, a huge reason New York is 3-3 heading into the bye after losing their own star QB, Aaron Rodgers, to an Achilles injury just four plays into the season.

The Jets’ three wins are against the Buffalo Bills (Allen), Denver Broncos (Wilson) and the previously undefeated Eagles (Hurts). They lost by three points to Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4.

“I think we’ll always be in all these games, I think we can go toe to toe with anybody,” Saleh said.

The Jets upset the Eagles by turning them over four times, including picking off Hurts three times. Safety Tony Adams had the biggest takeaway, intercepting Hurts with 1:50 left and the Jets down 14-12. Adams returned the pick 49 yards to the Eagles eight yard line. Breece Hall scored on the next play and the Jets then had a successful two-point conversion.

LOUD NOISES AT METLIFE. WHAT A HUGE PLAY BY TONY ADAMS!!!!#PHIvsNYJ on FOX pic.twitter.com/mNxnLZa9g4 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 15, 2023

Once again, the Jets defense came through on the next drive, forcing Hurts into a fourth-down incompletion that sealed the upset victory.

Defense stepped up for the Jets

Impressively, the Jets defense held the Eagles to 14 points, none in the second half, playing without their starting cornerbacks. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed each was out with a concussion. In their place, Bryce Hall had an interception and Craig James, fresh off the practice squad, had a pass break up.

Hurts finished 28-45 for 280 yards, one touchdown and three picks. He was sacked twice, with emerging stud Bryce Huff credited with 1.5 sacks Sunday. Hurts frustrated the Jets some by rushing for 47 yards on eight carries and a TD.

But when big plays needed to be made, the Jets defense took the game away from Hurts and the Eagles.