If you're looking for the best game on Wednesday night, you may not need to look further than the Winnipeg Jets visiting the Colorado Avalanche. These two teams have a bitter rivalry dating back to the final games of last season, and they are currently battling for playoff positioning in the Central Division. It'll be the fourth matchup between these teams, each grabbing a victory at home this season. The Avalanche won 5-2 on New Year's Eve, while the Jets had a 1-0 win earlier in the season and a 3-0 shutout victory a little over a week ago. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Avalanche prediction and pick.

Here are the Jets-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Avalanche Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +110

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jets vs. Avalanche

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: TSN, Altitude

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Winnipeg is searching for a victory after back-to-back losses as heavy favorites against the Utah Hockey Club and Calgary Flames. It has been an issue that plagued the Jets for years, where they have a good stretch but then ruin it by going through an even poorer collapse. After the rest of the group struggled, the Jets had the chance to run away with the Central Division, but they are now 4-4-2 over their last ten. The Jets are still five points up in second place, which shows how much of a missed opportunity it was. However, a win over the Avalanche would be massive in righting the ship.

The Jets may have collapsed against the Avalanche in last year's playoff series, but they have plenty of success against them in the regular season. Connor Hellebuyck will need to figure out his playoff issues, but his success against the Avalanche in the regular season is approaching historical levels. He recorded a 7-0 shutout victory over the Avalanche in their last 2023-24 regular-season meeting. He collapsed in the playoffs with five or more goals allowed in all five games. However, earlier this season, he bounced back with a 1-0 shutout victory. The Jets put Eric Comrie in the net for the 5-2 New Year's Eve loss, but Hellebuyck returned on January 11 and posted another shutout. Hellebuyck hasn't allowed a goal in three consecutive regular-season games against Colorado.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche haven't been doing much better than the Jets since the calendar turned to 2025. They won the first game of the year 6-5 in overtime against the Buffalo Sabres and have been alternating wins and losses ever since. The Avalanche are a challenging team to figure out, as they've lost games against inferior opponents, beaten superior opponents, and have just looked like a different team, depending on the night. They'll need everything they can to beat Hellebuyck and the Jets in this matchup, and their offense has been inconsistent at best. Colorado bettors must hope the offense is ready for Wednesday night.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

How can you bet against Hellebuyck in this matchup? It isn't easy to do, but the run has to end at some point, and the Avalanche are due for a victory. We'll take the loss if Hellebuyck records his fourth consecutive shutout, but we'll fade him.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-130)