The Winnipeg Jets will be riding high after taking care of business against the Nashville Predators on Monday night. However, it might be difficult for them to travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche. It isn't easy to travel to face a top opponent in the second half of a back-to-back, but you also have to consider that the game will be in Colorado. Teams have historically struggled to face the conditions in Colorado with the increased toll it takes to play at altitude. This game will be one of the tougher tests of the season for the Jets. The Jets won the first meeting this season in a 1-0 thriller, which repaid the Avalanche for defeating them in five games in the first round of last season's playoffs. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Avalanche prediction and pick.

Here are the Jets-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Avalanche Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +150

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 6 (-115)

Under: 6 (-105)

How To Watch Jets vs. Avalanche

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TSN3, Altitude

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Hellebuyck did not have a good time against the Avalanche in last year's postseason. He allowed 5+ goals in every game, finishing the series with a 5.23 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage. It was the second straight postseason where he lost four of five and took a massive hit with his numbers. We'll probably stay away from the Jets in the postseason, but Hellebuyck proved in the first meeting between these two teams why he is a Vezina Trophy winner. Hellebuyck stopped all 35 shots he faced to give the Jets a 1-0 victory and take back a tiny bit of dignity from last year's postseason.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche may have lost their first meeting of the year against the Jets, but they have some confidence and bragging rights against this team. No one gave the Avalanche much of a chance last year in the postseason when the teams met in the first round. The Jets had scored seven goals on Alexandar Georgiev eight days earlier in the regular season and then scored another seven in Game 1. It seemed inconceivable that Georgiev could ever outduel Connor Hellebuyck. The beauty of sports is its unpredictability, as the Avalanche scored 22 goals over the next four games to win four straight and eliminate the Jets.

For all the hype surrounding Hellebuyck this season, you'll have to monitor who will be in the net for this game. Hellebuyck recorded his second shutout in four games on Monday night, meaning Winnipeg could go to Eric Comrie in this matchup. Comrie has still been a productive goaltender with a .902 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average, but the Avalanche's chances improve greatly with Hellebuyck out of the net.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Jets repaid the Avalanche with a loss in their first meeting, continuing their domination against them in the regular season. It's hard to deny that Winnipeg has their number outside last year's postseason, but the game is lining up for Colorado. They'll likely face Comrie in the net, and the Jets having to travel after their game Monday night could give them some tired legs. Take the Avalanche to even the season series.

Final Jets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche ML (-180)