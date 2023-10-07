As the NFL season enters week five, the New York Jets go on the road to battle the Denver Broncos; read for more to hear our matchup pick and prediction and how to watch.

The New York Jets enter this matchup at a 1-3 record on the year and amid a three-game skid. Although they lost last week to Kansas City, and it will show up as a loss on their record, it feels like they won in many ways. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson had arguably the best game of his career. The defense forced two interceptions on Patrick Mahomes, and they were just one drive away from winning the game. Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner has been adamant about his late-game flag, saying, “maybe if I was a Swiftie, the ref wouldn't of threw the flag.” This was a game the Jets were more than capable of winning and aim to build on this newfound rhythm.

Similarly to the Jets, the Denver Broncos have not had many things go their way this season. The team enters this matchup at 1-3, their worst start since 2020. Like Zach Wilson, Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson finally saw some success in week four. He secured Denver's first win of the year in a tightly contested game in Chicago. In this game, he posted his highest passer rating in a Broncos uniform and tied for the second most amount of points the Broncos have scored since he arrived in Denver. With Wilson feeling good, the Broncos look to have their first two-game win streak since September 2022.

Here are the Jets-Broncos NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Broncos Odds

New York Jets: +1.5 (-105)

Denver Broncos: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Broncos Week 5

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

While everything seems to be going against the Jets this season, there is finally hope as some momentum is on their side. They put up the most points they have all season last week against the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs. To make things even better, Wilson had the best game of his career and got the confidence boost he desperately needed and deserved. He outperformed Patrick Mahomes by going 28-39 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. This aided in a passer rating of 105.2, a career-high for him.

This momentum is crucial for his confidence as he will be facing the worst pass defense in the league this week. Through four games, the Denver Broncos are tied for 19th in total team interceptions with just two. They have allowed both the highest completion percentage and yards per completion in the league to opposing quarterbacks. While also giving up the second most total yards to quarterbacks with 1,142. It does not help that they announced they plan to release star defensive end Randy Gregory to “focus on younger players.”

A significant announcement this week stated that running back Breece Hall will be off of his “pitch count.” Hall has been one of the only bright spots on this roster but is limited in his touches due to his ACL injury last year. In his minimal action this year, he has been on a tear. Although his two fumbles hurt, he averages a remarkable 6.6 yards per carry. The timing could not be more perfect as he faces a defense ranked dead last in the league in total rushing yards allowed and second to last in yards per carry. If Hall can exploit this matchup as he should, the Broncos will be in for a long day.

Why The Broncos Could Cover The Spread

Even though from a distance, it looks like the Denver Broncos fans are disinterested in this franchise for the moment, in reality, home-field advantage goes a long way in Colorado. Russell Wilson has won five games in his season and a quarter in Denver; three of those five came on his home turf. He is 60-26 in home venues for his career, so Wilson is extra dangerous when playing on his home field.

The backfield led by Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine has not been firing on all cylinders this season in terms of yardage gained, but that does not mean they have not been effective. The key to beating this Jets team is to limit turnovers and not give their stout defense any opportunities. This Denver running game has been able to do that to opposing defenses. The Broncos are one of seven teams in the league this season who have not given up a single fumble in the run game. Unfortunately, Williams has been limited at practice during the week due to a quad injury, which opens the door for a new face. Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin ran for 72 yards on seven carries and added 32 yards receiving and a touchdown catch in his increased role in Chicago. If these running backs can remain consistent and eat up the time of possession while not turning the ball over, they can walk away with a win.

Final Jets-Broncos Prediction & Pick

While this game may seem almost meaningless on the surface, it is a must-win game for confidence and momentum to all players and coaches involved. The football will not be perfect, but it will be one of the more hard-fought matchups of the week. Due to the game's grittiness, I will give the points to the New York Jets, as their defense outperforms the Broncos and gets the Breece Hall run game back on track.

Final Jets-Broncos Prediction & Pick: New York Jets +1.5 (-105)