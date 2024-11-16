ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for an intriguing inter-conference matchup as this year's presumed Stanley Cup favorite, Winnipeg Jets, travel to Sunrise to take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. The Panthers achieved more success over the past few seasons with their back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals appearances, but the Jets own the regular season series, winning four consecutive games. The Jets were finally humbled on Thursday night, but a victory over the Panthers will get them back on track. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Jets are in the middle of the most incredible start to the season in NHL history, and the most impressive thing is they aren't benefitting from a weak schedule. The Jets were 8-0 to begin the year before they lost their first game to the Toronto Maple Leafs. They then won seven consecutive games, which included victories over the Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and New York Rangers. The Lightning handed them a loss on Thursday night, but their ability to beat some of the best teams in consecutive nights tells us a lot about the Jets.

The Panthers started the year a bit slow, which can be attributed to a Stanley Cup hangover. However, they had won seven consecutive games against teams like the Rangers and Stars before they hosted the New Jersey Devils for back-to-back home games. The Devils stunned the Panthers by winning both games by a combined 10-3 score, which was more of an indictment about New Jersey's chances this year than a slight to Florida.

Here are the Jets-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Panthers Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +120

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+175)

Moneyline: -140

Over: 6 (-115)

Under: 6 (-105)

How To Watch Jets vs. Panthers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Scripps

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Eric Comrie took the loss to the Lightning on Thursday night, as Connor Hellebuuck cannot play every game. The Jets wish that were the case, but they felt it was time to give him a break after a high-event game against the Rangers on Tuesday. Hellebuyck will be back in the Jets' net on Saturday night, which should concern the Panthers. He allowed three goals to the Rangers on Tuesday, but in three games before that, he had allowed one goal on 89 shots. If that version of Hellebuyck shows up on Saturday night, Winnipeg will extend their win total.

The Jets' offense doesn't need Hellebuyck to be the best goalie in the league to win games. Winnipeg also has one of the top offenses, averaging an incredible 4.35 goals per game. One flaw for Florida this season has been their goaltending at times, as they allow 3.29 goals per game. Sergei Bobrovsky has a less-than-stellar 3.14 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.

Why the Panthers Could Cover the Spread/Win

After all their success, the Panthers are a mature enough group that the prospect of them losing three games in a row at home seems unlikely. For how good the Jets have begun this season, they still don't get much respect as a team that can put it all together when needed. The Jets win every battle on paper because of their hot start, but the Panthers could pull one out at home to end the losing skid.

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers' goaltenders had a rough week, with Bobrovsky allowing five goals on 28 shots and Knight allowing three goals on 23 shots in the Devils games. If their goalies play with this form on Saturday, it'll be challenging for the Panthers to outduel Hellebuyck and the Jets, which is why Winnipeg gets the edge in this game.

Final Jets-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (+120)