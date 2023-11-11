We've been waiting all day to share our NFL odds series, make a Jets-Raiders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New York Jets will face the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City for Sunday Night Football. We've been waiting all day to share our NFL odds series, make a Jets-Raiders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jets lost 27-6 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, they fell behind 14-0 early. But the Jets just could not score against the Chargers, as they managed two meager field goals. Significantly, Zach Wilson went 33 for 49 with 263 yards. Bryce Allen rushed 16 times for 50 yards on a 3.1 yards per carry rate. Meanwhile, Garrett Wilson had seven receptions on 13 targets for the second straight week, combining for 80 yards. Tyler Conklin had six receptions for 66 yards. Sadly, they went 3 for 17 on third-down conversions while also committing three turnovers and allowing eight sacks.

The Raiders destroyed the New York Giants 30-6 last weekend. Amazingly, it was the first game since the firing of Josh McDaniels as they exploded out to a 24-0 halftime lead. Aidan O'Connell went 16 for 25 with 209 yards. Additionally, Josh Jacobs rushed 26 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. Tre Tucker had two receptions for 52 yards, while Jakobi Meyers had two catches for 38 yards. Likewise, Davante Adams had four catches for 34 yards.

The Raiders lead the all-time series 26-20-2. Overall, the teams have split the last 10 games. But the Raiders are 7-3 over the last 10 games. Ultimately, this will be the Jets' first trip to Las Vegas.

Here are the Jets-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Raiders Odds

New York Jets: -1 (-108)

Las Vegas Raiders: +1 (-112)

Over: 36.5 (-108)

Under: 36.5 (-112)

How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders Week 10

Time: 8:21 PM ET/5:21 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets have a strong defense and almost no offense. Unfortunately, the injury to Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 hindered this team from the get-go. But the Jets still have some pieces that can make things happen.

Wilson (the quarterback) has thrown for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. Therefore, he needs to improve to give the Jets a chance. Hall has rushed 94 times for 493 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 23 passes for 199 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Wilson (the receiver) has 46 receptions for 549 yards and two touchdowns. Conklin has 26 receptions for 293 yards while still looking for a touchdown.

The defense has four elite playmakers that can make this defense thrive. First, Jordan Whitehead has 32 solo tackles and three interceptions. C.J. Mosley has 48 solo tackles and one interception. Also, Quinton Jefferson has 10 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Jermaine Johnson has 19 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Overall, these guys can change the outcome of a game in a single play.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and move the chains. Then, the defense must pressure O'Connell and stop Jacobs. The Jets need to control the clock and cannot allow the Raiders to take the early lead.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

The Raiders found new life last weekend after firing their combative coach. Now, we will see if it was just a one-game thing or if the Raiders have actually found new life. It all starts with the quarterback.

O'Connell has passed for 522 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Ultimately, he played well enough not to lose last weekend. Jacobs has rushed 159 times for 506 yards and five touchdowns. Yet, he has only averaged 3.2 yards per carry. Jacobs also has 28 receptions for 242 yards but has not caught a receiving touchdown yet.

Adams has 51 receptions for 573 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he has not performed at the level everyone expects him to this season. Meyers has 40 catches for 442 yards and five touchdowns. Thus, look for these two to play an integral role in the offense.

The defense is not good. Yet, this elite playmaker, Maxx Crosby, has 35 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks. Crosby had three sacks last weekend. Now, he hopes to replicate that monster performance. Robert Spillane has 39 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Tre'Von Moehrig has 41 solo tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. While they won't be facing a good offense, these playmakers still need to perform.

The Raiders will cover the spread if they can establish the run and avoid mistakes. Then, they must prevent the Jets from moving the chains.

Final Jets-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Jets will be on less rest and traveling across the country. Conversely, the Raiders are home for the second straight week against another New York team. Look for the Raiders to do enough to win this one.

Final Jets-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Raiders: +1 (-112)