A team has the rare chance to avenge a loss against the San Jose Sharks this season, as the Winnipeg Jets visit them on Thursday night. The Sharks handed the Jets their only regulation loss in 14 games on December 12th. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Sharks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Jets are the hottest team in the league since December. They hold an 11-1-2 record, with their last regulation loss coming in that December 12th game against the Sharks. They tied a franchise record on Tuesday night by securing a point in nine consecutive games. An integral reason for the Jets' run has been the play of Connor Hellebuyck. He surrendered two or fewer goals in 14 of his last 15 starts, thanks to great play and even better team defense.

The December 12th game is also special for the Sharks, as that was the last time they secured a victory. The Sharks would suffer their second ten-game losing streak this season with a loss on Thursday night. If the Sharks are looking for a reason for their losses, they can look no further than their goaltending and team defense. They've allowed five or more goals in six of nine games, which is challenging to overcome with their lack of offensive firepower. The Sharks need to figure out their issues on the defensive end if they want to start winning games. They've been tied in the closing minutes two straight games before giving up the go-ahead and empty net goal to lose by two.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Sharks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+102) ML (-255)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-122) ML (+205)

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Jets vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Network, TSN

Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets are proving to be one of the best defensive teams in the league despite sitting 27th in penalty killing. They are among the best five-on-five teams in the league, as their powerplay is also just 24th. A big reason is the play of their goaltending tandem, as Connor Hellebuyck is a front-runner for the Vezina trophy. He has an 18-6-3 record, with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Lauren Brossoit has also been stellar, posting a 5-3-1 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Together, they have the second-best goals-against average in the league.

The Jets special teams woe won't be a factor in this game. The Sharks are also among the worst teams in the league in both powerplay and penalty kill. The difference in goaltending is also drastic, with the Sharks ranking last in goals-against average with a 4.08 mark. Winnipeg is 11th in goals per game with 3.36, while the Sharks are last with 2.05 goals per game. It will be difficult to see how the Sharks muster enough offense against the Jets to win the game.

Why The Sharks Will Cover The Spread/Win

If you're looking for some recent success to find a reason to back the Sharks, you have it. The Sharks' last victory and the Jets' last regulation loss was on December 12th when the Sharks won 2-1 at home. The Sharks have been hanging around in games lately, entering the final five minutes tied in their last two games. There aren't many reasons to back the Sharks on Thursday night. However, if you think the Sharks have the Jets' number, choose the chaos and back the Sharks.

Final Jets-Sharks Prediction & Pick

Surprisingly, the Jets spread can be bet at plus-money in this matchup. Both teams have been going in opposite directions since the Sharks beat the Jets on December 12th. The Jets haven't lost in regulation, and since December, have won by more than two, nine out of 11 times. Hellebuyck has held the opposing team to two or fewer goals in 14 of his last 15 starts, and the Sharks allowed five or more goals in six of nine games. These numbers alone will tell you that the Jets are in a perfect position to run away with this game.

The stats listed above are enough reason to bet on the Jets. However, we have to consider the Jets' motivation in this matchup. Many teams have come into the SAP Center this season and sleepwalked through the game due to how bad the Sharks are in the standings. However, every time the Jets look at their schedule, the Sharks loss is the only blemish since December 2nd. The Jets will come into this game hungry to avenge that loss and continue with their winning ways. Stranger things have happened in the NHL, but the Jets suffering two losses to the Sharks in the middle of their best stretch would be highly unlikely.

Final Jets-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Jets -1.5 (+102)