When it comes to fan reactions at WWE shows, few hold a candle to Jey Uso.

The son of Rikishi and the proud holder of the longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history, Uso has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans the WWE Universe over with his “Yeet” catchphrase, and if merch sales figures are to be believed, his loyal supporters are backing up their love with their wallets, as he consistently ranks among the promotion's top performers at Fanatics.

And yet, in the opinion of his father on his Off The Top podcast, WWE simply isn't doing enough to capitalize on Uso's popularity, as his hard work hasn't been rewarded with any title shots or major career wins.

“It comes from the head of the corporate table. I like to call my son The Yeet Man. This is no favoritism to him or anyone. As a wrestler who has been there, put in work, and you can see the outpouring of love and support from the fans. Whether it be Jey Uso or somebody else. I want to know what this kid has to do. He's probably the hottest intro when he's coming out. You talk about fan engagement. We all see it. Yet, when it comes time to give this kid his flowers and ‘Let's do business,' why wasn't my son handled with Money in the Bank? Where is the guy who won Money in the Bank? What is he doing now? What business sense does that make for a company that let the most exciting guy, a guy that is not a liability, a guy that shows up and shows out, a guy who does his job. What does it hurt this company to even give this kid a shot? Once the Money in the Bank thing didn't go through, I thought, let's see what they do now. Maybe they will give him a shot. Maybe they'll set him up for the Intercontinental belt. I think he deserves a shot to the World Championship,” Rikishi noted via Fightful.

“I'm at this point where I want to call my son, ‘Go ahead and take a break. Obviously, the writers don't know where to put you, or they can write something that is right for the character Jey Uso, The Yeet Man.' Definitely, WWE is making money off The Yeet Man. The Yeet Man is making money himself. The only difference is, The Yeet Man is working for his money. You see it every week. There is new merchandise of Yeet coming out. The Yeet Man is out doing personal appearances. It's not because he has to. It's because that's the demand of the fans. Of all the characters they picked, they picked The Yeet Man. Make no mistake about it. I am not in favoritism of my son. I'm speaking about what is happening. It could be any other wrestler. What is the case? Why aren't you lighting this kid up and letting him do his thing? Let's hope WWE gets it together and does the right thing.”

Alright, nothing too out of the ordinary there, right? A father wants his son to be booked better? Yeah, that's been happening since Fritz Von Erich was banging the table for one of his sons to win the NWA Championship and even longer. Still, if that was all Rikishi had to say, it probably wouldn't be newsworthy. What does make it news worth is a single three-letter acronym that is borderline banned by WWE because of its status as a direct competitor.

Rikishi knows AEW would allow Jey Uso to be Jey Uso

Continuing his evaluation of Uso's current push in WWE, Rikishi noted that because WWE is WWE, his son's booking will only be as good as what WWE is willing to give him, unlike in AEW, where he could “write his own ticket.”

“It's a concern. At the end of the day, these are our bodies, and this is my flesh and blood. My flesh and blood is pounding his body day in and day out. He has a family and comes home aching, his body is hurting. He'll never sell it because he's not trained to quit. You sign that dotted line, I'm not talking about that contract, that dotted line for you and yours. That's bigger than the purpose of WWE. The kid is so good, WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wants to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE is making on him. Hopefully, they turn it around and do the right thing by The Yeet Man,” Rikishi declared.

“I feel the Yeet Man is being put in a certain position. For whatever the reason is, it doesn't make sense to me. Honestly, I thought, ‘My boy, just take a break.' If you can't figure this kid in where he needs to be, why have him on the show? He's not there to be an enhancement talent for talent that is trying to enhance popularity. The Yeet Man already has popularity. If we're talking business, WWE can do their business. The Yeet Man is self-employed. If you ask the father, I would say Rikishi would take care of the Rikishi brand and do what's best for the Rikishi brand.”

Alright, would AEW actually sign Uso if he became available? Yeah, if he came to the promotion and wanted to sign on the dotted line, it's borderline impossible to imagine Tony Khan turning it down, especially if Rikishi and other Anoa'i-Fatu family members like Jimmy or even Zilla Fatu came along with him. Then again, assuming that he would instantly become a World Champion in AEW is sort of presumptuous on Rikishi's part, as while Uso is popular, he isn't on the same level as Bryan Danielson or Swerve Strickland in the ring and thus would probably be stuck with a mid-card title as a result.

Assuming the widely expected theory that Roman Reigns will reunite The Usos for his battle with Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War II, maybe this cooling off of Uso is intentional, but even if it isn't, it's worth wondering if Jey solo really has more value than The Usos as a tag team, as if AEW had a choice, they would probably prioritize the duo due to their pedigree.