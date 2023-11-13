Jimbo Fisher has been a successful college football head coach for more than 20 years. Lets' take a look at Jimbo Fisher's net worth in 2023.

Jimbo Fisher's net worth in 2023 is $30 million. Fisher has spent over two decades as head coach for major college football programs and even won a national championship.

However, Fisher recently was fired as head coach of Texas A&M football. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jimbo Fisher’s net worth in 2023.

Jimbo Fisher was born in Clarksburg, W.Va. In high school, Fisher attended North View Junior High School and Liberty High School. After graduating, Fisher initially enrolled and studied at Clemson University, where he was supposed to play baseball.

However, Fisher eventually transferred to Salem University where he played for the football team as a quarterback. Fisher would make another transfer during his final playing year as he suited up for Samford University.

While playing for the Samford Bulldogs, Fisher pieced together a spectacular year. He broke various school records in his lone season with Samford, including yards of total offense, touchdown passes, and touchdown passes in a single game. To cap off the season, Fisher was named as the NCAA Division III National Player of the Year.

After a spectacular college football career, Fisher would go on to play for the Chicago Bruisers of the Arena Football League. However after only one season, Fisher returned to Samford University as a graduate assistant. For several years, he served as one of the assistant coaches for the Bulldogs’ football program.

Jimbo Fisher's assistant-coaching career

After spending several years with his alma mater as an assistant coach, he would go on to work for various college programs. Fisher coached quarterbacks at Auburn University for six years, earning a salary of $72,000.

After Auburn, Fisher spent a season at the University of Cincinnati as an offensive coordinator and continued to develop quarterbacks. Aside from Cincinnati and Auburn, Fisher was also hired by the LSU Tigers.

Jimbo Fisher becomes Florida State head coach

Although he spent several years working for LSU, Fisher would eventually find a new home at Florida State. While he initially served as an assistant coach, Fisher took over as head coach in 2010, replacing Bobby Bowden.

For coaching the Seminoles, Fisher scored a one-year contract that paid him approximately $1.8 million. In his head-coaching debut, Fisher led Florida State to a 10-4 record, which marked the program's first 10-win season since 2003.

On top of that, Fisher also stirred the team to a victory over South Carolina in the Chick-fil-A-Bowl. With a solid coaching debut, the university awarded Fisher with an extension and a $950,000 raise.

While Fisher’s coaching debut was spectacular, his greatness with Florida State didn’t end there. In the following year, he led the team to a 9-4 record.

Moreover, Fisher would also coach the Seminoles to many more achievements, including the 2013 national championship, their first in 14 years. Aside from a national title, he also coached the squad to three-straight ACC championships. With Fisher as the helm, the Seminoles sported a 83-23 record overall, good for a winning percentage of .783.

In 2016, Fisher agreed to a fresh eight-year contract extension, which was worth $44 million. Although that deal suggested Fisher would be in Tallahassee for the long haul, he handed in his resignation in 2017 following a surprising 5-6 season, which was the first time in six seasons that FSU did not have double-digit victories..

Jimbo Fisher becomes Texas A&M head coach

After resigning, Fisher decided to coach for Texas A&M, signing a 10-year contract worth a whopping $75 million. The Texas A&M Aggies had faith in Fisher that he would tow them to a championship somewhere down the road. In fact, the university even gave him with an FBS championship plaque that reads an undetermined year.

With Fisher as head coach, the Aggies were 45-25, including a 9-1 record in the 2020 season. Fisher also guided the team to victories in the 2018 Gator Bowl, 2019 Texas Bowl and 2020 Orange Bowl. The Aggies also were invited to the 2021 Gator Bowl but were forced to pull out of the game due to injuries and illness.

With the front office keeping their faith in him, Fisher received a four-year contract extension in 2021. The champion coach’s annual salary was raised from $7.5 million to $9 million.

However, the Aggies had their first losing season under Fisher in 2022, and after being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to start the 2023 season, the Aggies got off to a disappointing 6-4 start. So Texas A&M decided to fire Fisher despite him being owed more than $75 million over the next eight years.

