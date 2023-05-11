Country music star Jimmie Allen has responded to sexual assault and abuse allegations brought by his former day-to-day manager. Both Allen’s response and the initial report of abuse come from an exclusive report in Variety.

Allen’s statement to Variety reads as follows: “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely. Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

The woman bringing the suit, who is in her early 20s and still works in the music business, wishes to be anonymous and is referred to as Jane Doe in the suit. Her lawyer pushed backed against Allen’s claims that her client ever asked for money: “The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen’s behavior and resolution of our client’s claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Allen made headlines recently in announcing his separation from his wife on April 21. No reason for the split was cited. He also shared that his wife is pregnant with their third child.

Variety was able to corroborate parts of Jane Doe’s story through two sources, a review of hundreds of Jane Doe’s text messages, and travel documents and photos that place Jane Doe at many of the locations and events she described.