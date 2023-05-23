Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

We have game 4 action in the Eastern Conference Finals between the No. 8 seeded white-hot Miami Heat looking for the sweep of the No. 2 seeded Boston Celtics. Tip-off for tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals is at 8:30 P.M. ET on TNT. We take a look at a same-game parlay promotion from Fanduel to get the most bang for your buck on our NBA playoff odds series with Heat-Celtics.

Miami (44-38, 10-3 playoffs) have been absolutely steamrolling the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. It got so bad that Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla pulled all of the starters in the 4th quarter and essentially packed it in. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo look to head into the Kaseya Center to finish the job and get to the NBA finals.

Boston (57-25, 8-7 playoffs) have not looked like the same team as they were last year when they made their NBA finals appearance. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just aren’t on the same page and just can’t lead the team to the promise land this year. They are going to commence the biggest comeback in NBA history if they look to rebound and get back on top.

Heat-Celtics Same Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Heat-Celtics Same Game Parlay Odds

Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points

Bam Adebayo to record 8+ rebounds

Jaylen Brown to score 20+ points

Jayson Tatum 3+ made threes

Gabe Vincent to score 10+ points

Odds: +515

Fanduel sportsbook is offering almost 5-1 odds and what looks to be a give me 5-leg same-game parlay for tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals.

Jimmy Butler has been a man on a mission during this historic playoff run. He is averaging 26 points per game on 46% shooting from the floor. Butler looked to be on pace to hit that 25 points in three consecutive before he essentially was pulled in the 4th.

Bam Adebayo has been dominating in the paint and on the glass this entire postseason. In all but two games during the Heat’s playoff run, Adebayo has snagged 8+ rebounds. In just 22 minutes of work two games ago he corraled 17 rebounds. No one can put a body on him down low and if the Celtics keep missing shots like they’ve been you can expect the rebounds to rack up.

Jaylen Brown has not looked like himself as of late but he will need to regain his form from game 1 where he went for 22 points on 48% shooting if the Celtics want a chance to win this game. You can expect him to be aggressive early in getting to the rim and what would be expected to be a high-scoring affair from both teams.

Jayson Tatum was coming off a three-game stretch where he was scoring 30+ until the blowout ensued. He has been dynamite from three for most of the playoffs as well, making 3+ in four out of his last six games. If he is on tonight, you can expect a healthy dose of threes from him.

Gab Vincent has been like the unsung hero for the Miami Heat. He tore it up in his most recent performance going for a career-high in points with 29 while shooting 79% from the floor. He may not see the production he had in his last game but to think they will not go back to him to close out the series would be preposterous.