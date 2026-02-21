The NBA announced Saturday that Rudy Gobert has been suspended one game without pay after accruing his seventh Flagrant Foul point of the 2025-26 regular season.

The league’s announcement followed the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 122-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night at Target Center. Gobert entered the game with six Flagrant Foul points and was assessed a Flagrant Foul 1 with 29.8 seconds remaining in the second quarter. The infraction added one point to his total, bringing him to seven and triggering an automatic suspension under the league’s regular-season Flagrant Foul point system.

“Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been suspended one game without pay for accruing his seventh Flagrant Foul point of the 2025-26 regular season, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA said in its statement.

Under the NBA’s policy, a player who exceeds five total Flagrant Foul points during the regular season receives an automatic suspension. A player at five or six points who commits a Flagrant Foul 1 is subject to a one-game suspension, while further flagrant fouls at higher thresholds result in increased discipline.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/lk88UZj5ZU — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 21, 2026

Rudy Gobert suspended after dominant outing as Timberwolves prepare for 76ers

Gobert, 33, turned in one of his most efficient performances of the season prior to the foul. He finished with 22 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal while shooting 9-for-11 from the field and 4-for-8 from the free-throw line in 32 minutes.

In his fourth season with Minnesota, Gobert is averaging 11.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 70.6% from the field across 55 appearances. He is logging 31.3 minutes per contest as a key defensive anchor for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota (35-22) will be without Gobert when it hosts the Philadelphia 76ers (30-25) on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. PT at Target Center. The game concludes the Timberwolves’ six-game homestand before they begin a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-30) at 7:00 p.m. PT on Peacock.

Gobert will be eligible to return following completion of the one-game suspension.