Jimmy Butler's ex-girlfriend is Kaitlin Nowak. Butler is a six-time All-Star forward that has been with five different NBA teams in his career. Most recently, the Miami Heat traded Butler to the Golden State Warriors as part of a huge four-team trade.

Butler then agreed to a two-year, $121 million contract extension, which should help Butler's net worth grow even more than its current $80 million. Off the court, he has a family with three children, but he's no longer with the mother of his children. However, let's get to know more about Jimmy Butler's ex-girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak.

Who is Jimmy Butler's ex-girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak?

It's unknown how Butler and Nowak met. However, dating rumors began in 2019.

Kaitlin Nowak was born on Dec. 13, 1990, in Nebraska. She attended Omaha South High School. After completing her high school education, Kaitlin would enroll at the University of Nebraska. Here, she took up Advertising, Public Relations, and Applied Communications, according to sources.

Although she possesses a degree in communications, Nowak would instead opt to pursue a modeling career. Based on reports, Nowak has a net worth of around $600,000, with her earnings coming from her work as a lifestyle model and influencer.

However, it's unknown if the Nebraska alum still works as a model. Nevertheless, Nowak still has nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram.

As a lifestyle influencer, Nowak made a notable appearance at the 2016 ESPY Awards. Here, she attended the event alongside fitness coach Ben Wilkinson.

Kaitlin Nowak's relationship with Jimmy Butler

Given that Butler and Nowak have done a great job on keeping their relationship away from the public's watchful eye. There are few details available about how the two met and when and how they broke up.

However, we do know some information about the power couple. In 2020, Butler and Nowak were spotted together along with some of their friends as they both witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs' dominant 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV. Furthermore, she has also been a fixture in Jimmy Butler's games in the NBA.

But more importantly, Butler and Nowak welcomed their first child together at the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. Missing the first three games of the season, Jimmy took the time off from work to welcome his daughter, whom the couple gave the name of Rylee. Since the birth of the couple's daughter, Butler found inspiration to reshape his perspectives in life.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the six-time All-Star shared his intentions of some of the many lessons he would like to impart to his young daughter by saying “I got to make sure that women are on the same level as men now because that's what I'm going to teach her. Anything a man can do, you can do. With my blood running through your veins, we're not intimidated by anybody, no matter what color their skin is, if they're male, female, how tall they are, how fast. We don't care. You're going to be the best.”

The NBA All-Star was forced to take time away from his newborn daughter during the 2020 NBA Bubble. With the league imposing strict COVID-19 protocols, Butler entered the Florida bubble alone. This placed most of the parenting duties on the shoulders of Nowak.

Nowak and Butler hardly share any family-related information to the public. In fact, they don't even follow each other on their social media platforms.

In the following years, Butler and Nowak welcomed two sons, Brayan and Kian, to their family. Being a parent and an NBA star hasn't always been easy for Butler.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Jimmy opened up and confessed, “I think one of the hardest things about being a celebrity is that you can’t go be a parent from time to time. I hate that I can’t take my daughter to the zoo because everyone wants to talk basketball or take a photo. To my daughter, I’m just her dad. She doesn’t know any different.”

While there was no definitive time when the romantic relationship ended, Butler did mention on social media in October 2023 that he was single.

In January 2024, Butler asked the courts to relieve him from the responsibility for paying $10,000 to Nowak for a nanny, which was in addition to $55,000 a month in child support. Butler's argument was that Nowak didn't need a nanny since she didn't have a job and wasn't seeking one.

Jimmy Butler's rumored links to celebrities

There isn't much updated information regarding Nowak's and Butler's relationship. In fact, their relationship garnered some questions after the six-time NBA All-Star was seen hanging out with Hollywood star Selena Gomez.

However, the former Disney actress admitted that she wasn't ready for a serious relationship and was merely keeping her options open. While there may be no validity to the rumors, Butler has also been linked to Rachel Nichols.

In 2023, Colombian singer Shakira was spotted at multiple Miami Heat games and even had meals with Butler, but he would not acknowledge that they were anything more than friends.

“Just because people hang out doesn’t mean anybody’s dating. But it gives everybody something to talk about, so y’all take it and y’all run with it. She’s very, very cool and that’s all I got!” Butler told Rolling Stone magazine.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jimmy Butler's girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak.