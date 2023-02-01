Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL.

Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Since being in the NFL since 2014, Garoppolo has also found success in the postseason. During his time with the New England Patriots, he was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Over his six seasons with the 49ers, Garoppolo has led the team on several deep playoff runs. This includes a trip to the Super Bowl and multiple NFC Championship appearances.

While Garoppolo did not have the starting job for the 49ers heading into the season, he did ultimately take over when Trey Lance went down. Before his own season ended, he took the field in 11 total games, while starting 10. Along with his 7-3 record, he threw for 2,437 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he added two rushing touchdowns.

As many expected, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are expected to go their separate ways in the offseason. With a quarterback battle already taking place between Brock Purdy and Lance, the team is already set at the position.

For Garoppolo, he is likely still looking for the opportunity to have a starting job. This could lead to him finding a new home in the offseason.

There are several teams that could look to add Garoppolo. But some may be a better fit than others.

Here are 3 of the best destinations for Jimmy Garoppolo in the offseason.

Las Vegas Raiders

Following a lackluster season, the Las Vegas Raiders are now looking to move on from Derek Carr. In turn, this puts them in the market for a quarterback. Adding a veteran in Jimmy Garoppolo coil be the perfect move.

The Raiders have already assembled a team that is built to win now. They have one of the game’s best pass catchers in Davante Adams, along with several other reliable pass catchers. If the team finds a way to bring back Josh Jacobs, they will also have one of the best running backs in the league.

With the seventh overall pick in the draft, the Raiders could look to address quarterback there. Or, they could bring in a veteran, and instead, use the pick to address other needs along the roster.

If the Raiders choose to do the latter, Garoppolo could be an intriguing option. He is a proven passer, who has achieved everything possible in the NFL. He may also be the safest option to hit the open market.

New York Jets

Led by Head Coach Robert Saleh, the New York Jets have put together a roster that is built to win. At times last season, they looked prepared to make a run. Their biggest problem proved to be the quarterback position.

Between Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco all taking the field, there was both a lack of stability and a lack of production. In turn, the team finished the season with a 7-10 record following a 5-2 start. This includes six straight losses to end the year.

With the offense that the Jets have assembled, they have clear potential. With Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore, and Breece Hall leading the charge, this group will only continue to improve. Adding a player such as Garoppolo to the mix could be exactly what they need.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Garoppolo began his career as Tom Brady’s QB2. With Brady now headed toward retirement, having him take his place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would only be fitting.

The Buccaneers have a roster full of established veterans. Just two seasons ago, they were already to win a Super Bowl with nearly the exact same group. Given that they can return to form in 2023, they will once again be in line to compete.

With Garoppolo at the helm, the Buccaneers could play in a similar way to how they have in recent seasons. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still seem to be one of the best pass-catching duos in the NFL, and will once again be set to dominate next season.

If the Buccaneers can add Garoppolo, they will be getting a quarterback that will do more than just keep the team afloat. They could once again be in line to make a run in the playoffs.