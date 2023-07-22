If there's one thing that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins can speak about with expert knowledge, it's about players that are underrated in the NFL. Cousins has heard about his deficiencies in the NFL for more than a decade, yet he led the Vikings to first place in the NFC North last year. He looks at Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as a signal caller who has not gotten the respect he deserves.

Cousins has a huge forum to offer his opinions on a variety of subjects because he is co-starring on the “Quarterbacks” series currently airing on Netflix. Cousins, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota — now a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles — are the three quarterbacks starring in the series.

Mahomes is a tw0-time Super Bowl champion and is the series headliner, but Cousins has made a very positive impression with his honesty, humanity and understanding of how good fortune has smiled on him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He said he believes Jimmy Garoppolo has not gotten the respect he has earned.

“I kind of always scratch my head at the Jimmy Garoppolo situation in San Francisco, because I know how hard it is to win in this league,” Cousins said. “And it seems like every time he goes out there, they win. And then, they’re moving on from him or trying to draft somebody and trade up, and I’m thinking, ‘It’s pretty hard to win double-digit games in this league and that’s all they seem to do when the plays.’ So obviously I don’t know all that goes on there, but if he does it again with the Raiders, at some point, this guy’s just a winner.”

Cousins has been underrated throughout his career and he recognizes that Garoppolo faces the same issue.