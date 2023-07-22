The contract dispute between the Las Vegas Raiders and star running back Josh Jacobs has been tough on both parties. That's something that Jacobs' Raiders teammate Davante Adams acknowledged during a recent interview on NFL Total Access. Adams kept it 100 percent real when discussing the Jacobs-Raiders contract situation, saying that if the team wants to reach its lofty goals, they're “going to need” the Pro Bowl halfback, per NFL.com.

“If we really want to have a shot at winning the Super Bowl and having all the elite aspirations that we do, we're gonna need that guy,” he said. “So I'm praying that we can still figure something out, but also understanding where Josh is coming from and trying to coach him through it at the same time.”

Adams said he hopes the Raiders and Jacobs can “figure something out”, though he also admitted that he knows where his teammate is “coming from.”

Adams knows exactly how Jacobs feels, having went through the exact same scenario with the Green Bay Packers last offseason. The Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams, who refused to play without a long-term contract, which ultimately resulted in his trade to the Raiders.

Clearly Adams, who has a friendship with Jacobs, is hoping things don't get to that point. If anyone knows that's a possibility, it would be the Raiders wideout.

But Adams, who is clearly trying to remain neutral in this situation, also wants Jacobs back on the field for the Raiders' sake, given their Super Bowl aspirations.

It will be interesting to see If Adams' comments have any effect on the Raiders-Jacobs stalemate.