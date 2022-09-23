Jimmy Garoppolo will be thrilled with George Kittle update for 49ers-Broncos game

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers are getting a major boost, as star tight end George Kittle is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play in Week 3, per Matt Barrows and Jennifer Lee Chan. Chan shared the entire 49ers injury report ahead of Week 3.

#49ers game status vs. #Broncos

George Kittle WILL PLAY and is NOT on the injury report Questionable

DL Arik Armstead

OL Colton McKivitz OUT

OL Daniel Brunskill

RB Ty Davis-Price

TE Tyler Kroft — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 23, 2022

George Kittle has an argument for best tight end in the game when healthy. He’s a force in the 49ers passing attack and is no stranger to throwing impressive blocks as well.

Kittle was limited to just 14 games last season. Nevertheless, he still recorded over 900 receiving yards and posted 6 touchdowns. The 6 touchdown receptions were the most of his career.

George Kittle also has experience playing with Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo was set to be San Francisco’s backup QB prior to the Trey Lance injury. But Garoppolo is back under center with Lance expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The fact is that George Kittle’s return would have benefitted both Garoppolo or Lance. However, there is an enormous amount of pressure on Jimmy G to perform well following Lance’s injury. 49ers fans were excited to see a new QB with a high ceiling under center in San Francisco. Garoppolo may not have the highest ceiling, but his floor is not all that low either.

The 49ers’ odds of defeating the Broncos in Denver this weekend will see an increase as a result of this George Kittle news. Kittle might be the saving grace for the Niners this season as they look to reach the Super Bowl.