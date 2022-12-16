By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Washington State Cougars will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Washington State-Fresno State prediction and pick.

Washington State has gone 7-5 this season, including a 4-5 record in the Pac-12. The Cougars enter this one having lost to their in-state rival Washington in the Apple Cup. Before that, the Cougars had won three games in a row. Head coach Jake Dickert has turned this program around following the vaccine debacle of last season.

Fresno State has finished the season on an impressive eight-game winning streak, improving their record to 9-4. The Bulldogs went 7-1 in the Mountain West, avenging an early season loss to Boise State in the conference championship game.

Here are the Washington State-Fresno State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Odds: Washington State-Fresno State Odds

Washington State Cougars: +4 (-112)

Fresno State Bulldogs: -4 (-108)

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

Why Washington State Could Cover The Spread

Cameron Ward has shown that his FCS success can translate to a higher level as well, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 3,094 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Ward also ranks second on the team with five rushing touchdowns. Nakia Watson leads the team with 736 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The Cougars have totaled 1,344 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns as a team. Fresno State has allowed 158.6 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

De’Zhaun Stribling leads the team with 602 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. With Stribling in the transfer portal, look for Robert Ferrel and Watson to pick up the slack, as both are tied for second with four touchdown catches each. Ferrel is second with 517 receiving yards. The Bulldogs have allowed just 193.3 passing yards per game to their opponents. Washington State has averaged 27.8 points and 375.5 yards of offense per game.

Washington State’s defense has been fine, allowing 22.4 points and 394.1 yards of offense per game to their opponents. Something to watch in this one is that coordinator Brian Ward left Wazzu for Arizona State. The Cougars have sacked their opponents 29 times, while Fresno State has allowed 35 sacks.

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread

Jake Haener is quietly one of the best quarterbacks in college football, completing 72.6 percent of his passes for 2,616 yards with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions in nine games. Haener has also rushed for two touchdowns. Jordan Mims leads the rushing attack with 1,161 yards and 16 (!!!) touchdowns. The Bulldogs, known more for their passing attack, have totaled 1,628 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. Washington State has allowed 127.4 rushing yards per game to their opponents.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper leads the team with 1,044 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Nikko Remigio is second with 768 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with five touchdown catches. Fresno State has averaged 30.7 points and 395.1 yards of offense per game this season.

The defense has been solid for Fresno State, allowing 20.5 points and 351.9 yards of offense per game to their opponents. The Bulldogs have sacked their opponents 24 times this season, while Washington State has surrendered 40 sacks. Fresno State has intercepted 11 passes and will need to make some plays to neutralize Ward’s effective passing attack.

Final Washington State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

Two great quarterbacks should allow for a ton of points. Both defenses are likely to struggle in this matchup, not for lack of skill though.

Final Washington State-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State -4 (-108), over 52.5 (-115)