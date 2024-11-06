Christmas is coming, and Coldplay is providing a boost to the 2024 Jingle Bell Ball lineup while on their Music of the Spheres Tour.

On November 6, 2024, the Jingle Bell Ball announced that Coldplay would be returning for this year’s show. The show takes place on Saturday, December 7.

Expand Tweet

“We’re SO excited to welcome back the LEGENDARY [Coldplay] to [Capital Jingle Bell Ball],” the caption read.

Of course, there will be other artists performing as well. The December 7 show will hail from the O2 Arena in London, England. Perrie, Teddy Swims, Tom Grennan, Ella Henderson, Clean Bandit, and Sigala will also perform that night.

A second show at the O2 will take place the following day, December 8. The lineup for night 2 will be announced on November 7, 2024.

Has Coldplay played the Jingle Bell Ball before?

Previously, Coldplay performed at the 2022 Jingle Bell Ball. That show occurred during the first year of their Music of the Spheres Tour, which will continue into 2025.

The setlist was primarily made up of the band’s biggest songs. They also performed a cover of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to close out the nine-song setlist.

Their full setlist included a couple of songs from their newest album at the time, Music of the Spheres (aka From Earth with Love). Coldplay performed “Higher Power” and “My Universe” from the album.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour

Currently, Coldplay is in the third year of the Music of the Spheres Tour, which commenced on March 18, 2022. The band has taken the tour around the world and is still set to perform another year of shows.

In 2025, the band will take the tour to Asia before returning to North America. The tour is currently set to conclude with 10 shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Previously, Coldplay played six shows there, bringing their tour total to 16 shows.

The tour is in support of the band’s most recent two albums. From Earth with Love kicked off the Music of the Spheres series in 2021. The band just released their 10th album, Moon Music, in October 2024.

By the time it is all said and done, the Music of the Spheres Tour will consist of over 220 shows across its legs. It is their biggest tour by far, topping their Head Full of Dreams Tour, which consisted of 122 shows.

Since forming in 1997, Coldplay has become one of the biggest rock bands in the world. They released their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000. The album features “Yellow,” one of their signature songs.

They have since released nine more studio albums. Moon Music features collaborations with Burna Boy, Little Simz, Elyanna, Tini, and Ayra Starr.

Moon Music’s promotion started in June 2024 when the band released the album’s first single, “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love.” A second single, “We Pray,” followed in August. “All My Love” was subsequently released as the third and final single on the same day as the album’s release date.