The UFC’s debut in Baku, Azerbaijan, desperately needed a spark. After seven consecutive fights went the distance, the crowd at Baku Crystal Hall was restless, hungry for the kind of violence that only mixed martial arts can deliver. Enter Nazim “Black Wolf” Sadykhov and Nikolas “Iron” Motta, two lightweights with a penchant for chaos and a mutual disdain for the judges’ scorecards. A brutal, bloody war unfolded with Sadykhov standing tall, arms raised, after a thunderous second-round knockout that finally injected life into a card gasping for excitement.

Both Sadykhov and Motta came into this bout with reputations as finishers. Sadykhov, fighting out of Brooklyn by way of Baku, had not tasted defeat since his professional debut and had stopped seven of his ten wins inside the distance. Motta, a dangerous striker with 10 knockouts among his 15 victories, was no stranger to firefights either. The betting lines heavily favored Sadykhov, but Motta’s power and unpredictability gave this matchup a sense of peril that was palpable from the opening bell.

A Bloody, Relentless War

The first round was everything fight fans crave and more. Sadykhov, the southpaw, wasted no time asserting himself, peppering Motta with crisp jabs and heavy left hands. Motta answered with his trademark aggression, winging hooks and looking to test Sadykhov’s chin. The exchanges were violent and frequent, with both men landing clean, but it was Motta who began to pull ahead as early in the round when he landed a combination to Sadykhov's body that took the wind out of him.

Midway through the round, Sadykhov gained his composure and got his wind back as he split Motta’s guard with a slicing elbow, opening a nasty cut above Motta’s right eye. Blood poured freely, painting both fighters and the canvas in crimson. Motta, undeterred, pressed forward with wild intent, but Sadykhov’s composure and technical superiority were evident. The “Black Wolf” mixed in sharp body shots and a stinging left cross, further battering Motta and swelling the damage.

As the second round commenced, the tension in the arena was electric. Motta, now fighting with a mask of blood, tried to rally, swinging with desperation. Sadykhov, sensing his moment, upped the pressure. He began to walk Motta down, feinting low and then crashing home a left hand that staggered the Brazilian. The follow-up was clinical—Sadykhov unleashed a barrage of punches, elbows, and knees, pinning Motta to the fence and refusing to let him breathe.

The end came swiftly and violently. Sadykhov hammers Motta with a devastating right hook that landed flush on the jaw. Motta’s legs buckled as he crumpled to the canvas. The referee dove in, waving it off as the crowd erupted, the drought of decisions was over, and Baku finally had its highlight.

A Much-Needed Spark for UFC Baku

This fight was more than just a win for Sadykhov; it was a rescue mission for the UFC’s first event in Azerbaijan. After seven straight decisions, the card was in danger of fading into obscurity, but Sadykhov’s performance jolted it back to life. The crowd, initially subdued, was now on its feet, chanting the local hero’s name and basking in the afterglow of violence.

Sadykhov’s victory also cements his place as one of the lightweight division’s most exciting prospects. With his blend of technical striking, relentless aggression, and finishing instincts, he has now extended his unbeaten streak inside the Octagon to 4-0-1 and added another knockout to his growing highlight reel. The move to train with Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas appears to have sharpened his already formidable skills, and his connection to Baku made this win all the more special.

With Sadykhov’s knockout setting the tone, the remaining four fights on the main card suddenly feel more urgent. The co-main event features Rafael Fiziev against Ignacio Bahamondes, a striker’s delight that now has the unenviable task of following Sadykhov’s carnage. The main event, Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr., promises fireworks of its own, but it’s Sadykhov who has already stolen the show.

With the main card now wide open and the energy in the arena restored, all eyes turn to the remaining bouts. But no matter what happens next, Nazim Sadykhov’s savage finish will be the moment everyone remembers from UFC Baku’s historic night.