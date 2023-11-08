Sony released a Napoleon featurette where Joaquin Phoenix and director Ridley Scott discussed Napoleon and Josephine's turbulent relationship.

November 22



In the video, Phoenix revealed that Scott wanted to understand the dynamic between Napoleon and Josephine. He added that he still “doesn't understand” the couple's volatile relationship.

Scott explained, “With his name, it’s also associated with this woman Josephine. So that’s where it began.”

“That relationship, everything that they probably didn’t understand as well – what their attraction was, what their relationship was based on – that mystery I always find interesting,” Phoenix added.

Both Phoenix and Kirby made waves on set when they agreed to “shock each other.” This led to Phoenix slapping Kirby on camera.

The film follows Napoleon and Josephine's love story, from their first meeting to their divorce. The featurette shows said first meeting.

The first scene shows Josephine asking, “What is this costume you have on?”

“This is my uniform,” Napoleon replies and Josephine scoffs.

According to history, the couple met at a society ball held by Paul Barras. Barras was Napoleon's mentor and Josephine's lover at the time.

In the second scene, Napoleon gives his name to Josephine.

She then replies, “Well, has the course of my life just changed, Napoleon?”

History said she did. Even though the couple divorced, Napoleon once said, “I win the battles; Josephine wins me the hearts.”

Phoenix and Kirby are joined by Matthew Needham (Lucien Bonaparte), Youssef Kerkour (Marshal Davout), Rupert Everett (Arthur Wellesley, Duke of Wellington), Tahar Rahim (Barras), Ben Miles (Caulaincourt) and Paul Rhys (Talleyrand).

Napoleon will be released in cinemas on Nov. 22 before streaming on Apple TV+. The streaming premiere date is yet to be announced.