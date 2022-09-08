Joe Burrow: 3 bold predictions for Bengals QB in season opener vs. Steelers

With the Cincinnati Bengals set to open their season on Sunday, it is time for some Joe Burrow Week 1 bold predictions. The reigning AFC Super Bowl representatives will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and expectations are very high for their franchise quarterback in 2022.

Last season was almost perfect for Burrow and the Bengals, with significant growth across the roster. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line, but there is still a lot to celebrate and learn from that run for such a young team.

After suffering a serious knee injury in his rookie campaign, Burrow returned last season to play at an extremely high level. He completed 70.4% of his passes, a league-best, for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, earning Comeback Player of the Year honors. Now that Burrow has lived up to the reputation that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, pressure is on to see if he can be even better. It all starts with Week 1.

Here are three bold predictions for Joe Burrow in the Bengals’ season opener against the Steelers.

3. Joe Burrow finds Ja’Marr Chase in the end zone twice

One of the best storylines of the 2021 season was the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase reunion in the NFL. They were one of the most lethal duos in college football during their times at LSU. Together, Burrow and Chase led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, the same year the quarterback won the Heisman Trophy.

Last season, the world saw that they can still play really well together. Chase had 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, breaking Chad Johnson’s franchise record for single-season receiving yards during his NFL debut.

Chase ended up winning NFL Rookie of the Year, earning Second Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. Do not be surprised if Burrow and Chase pick up right where they left off last season, connecting for a pair of touchdowns.

2. Steelers will sack him at most three times

Besides all the great numbers Burrow put on in 2021, there was one that gained attention for the wrong reasons. The quarterback was sacked 51 times for 370 yards, both most in the league. In the playoffs, opponents sacked Burrow 19 times for 137 yards, setting new NFL postseason records.

Burrow major injury as a rookie, a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, came during a sack attempt. The game-deciding play in Super Bowl LVI was Aaron Donald breaking through the offensive line and forcing a bad throw from Burrow on fourth down. However, Cincinnati’s pass protection is poised to be better in 2022.

The Bengals made sure to build a stronger offensive line during the offseason, bringing in Alex Cappa, La’el Collins and Ted Karras, solid veterans each with three years or more of starting experience. Impressive as Burrow was last season while facing constant pressure from pass-rushers, it stands to reason he will be even better in 2022 playing behind an improved offensive line.

It is also important to note that Burrow will be facing the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, T.J. Watt. The outside linebacker led the league in tackles for loss with 21 and quarterback hurries with 39. Even more notable? Watt tied the NFL record for sacks in a season with 22.5.

Playing against Watt will be a big challenge for Burrow and Cincinnati’s revamped offensive line. Allowing three sacks obviously would not be ideal for the Bengals, but would still prompt at least some encouragement after Burrow was under incessant pressure a year ago.

1. Joe Burrow throws for 400+ yards

Burrow has proven throughout his college and NFL career that he thrives in big games, and it won’t be any different as the Bengals kick off the defense of their AFC crown.

Fans can expect many high-level throws from Burrow, pushing him past 400 passing yards—a gaudy total that would be nothing new for him. In just 26 career games, Burrow has eclipsed 400 passing yards four times, including Week 16 last season, when he tossed for a mind-blowing 525 yards. Burrow was nearly as productive in the very next game, throwing for 446 yards.

The Bengals also bring their key receivers back from last season’s team, continuity that should help Burrow get off to a big start against the Steelers. Chase is on the verge of bonafide superstardom, while Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd established themselves as some of the top secondary pass-catchers in the league last season. Higgins is comes off his first 1,000-yard campaign plus six touchdown catches, and Boyd did not drop a single pass in the 2021 regular season, scoring five times. and scored five times.

Burrow is poised for a dominant Week 1. He will get into an early rhythm with Chase, opening up the field for Cincinnati’s other weapons and ultimately leading his team to an impressive season-opening victory.