Joe Flacco is back in the spotlight as he has led the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs. This article will take a closer look at his wife, Dana Grady.

On the Cleveland Browns, Joe Flacco has become somewhat of a father figure to his younger Browns' teammates. He joked about this when he said, “If I messed up in high school, I could be some of these kids' dads.” He is also a family man off the field, though, and this is evidenced by his long and loving relationship with his wife, Dana Grady.

Flacco has had a long and successful career in the NFL, with the majority of that success coming with the Baltimore Ravens. He is most definitely in the twilight of his career, but the quarterback has experienced a resurgence of a season with the Cleveland Browns. Flacco was a street free agent for the majority of the season, but he has saved the Browns' season after filling in for an injured Deshaun Watson. Flacco signed with the Browns and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since becoming the teams' starter, and now Cleveland is in the playoffs.

It had been years since Flacco was this much so in the public eye, and his magical season has gotten fans wondering about his personal life. In this article, we are going to take a closer look at Dana Grady, who is Joe Flacco's wife.

Joe Flacco's wife, Dana Grady

Dana Grady is Joe Flacco's wife, but she is not in the public eye besides the fact of who her husband is. Therefore, not much is known about Grady.

We do know she was born on Feb. 24, 1985, though. She grew up in Camden County, New Jersey, and her three siblings are named Zachary, Sara, and Lisa.

We couldn't find any information on whether or not Grady attended university or whether or not she is currently employed. Based off the fact that her and Flacco have a large family and have often moved around the country when Flacco has played on new teams, it is safe to assume that she is a stay-at-home mother. Especially considering Flacco has made a nice living himself.

Joe Flacco, Dana Grady's relationship

Flacco and Grady's relationship is clearly pure, as the two are high school sweethearts. They grew up together in Audubon, New Jersey, as both attended Audubon High School. The two started dating during their senior year of high school.

The two continued to date even as Flacco's star grew brighter while he played football at Pittsburgh and Delaware. The Baltimore Ravens made Flacco a first-round pick in 2008, and the two got married just a few years later. The couple got married on June 25, 2011.

Flacco and Grady have a large family together, as the two have five children. Their first child, Stephen Flacco, was born during a time of celebration. Stephen was born only months after Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLVII. In 2013, Flacco had to rush to the hospital after his season-opening game against the Denver Broncos, as Daniel – his second son – was born just before that game. Francis, Evelyn, and Thomas are the couple's other children. Four of their five children are boys, which is reminiscent of Flacco's childhood, as he has four brothers and one sister himself.

We were unable to find Grady on any social media platforms, but Flacco does often post his family on Instagram. Here is one such picture from his time with the Denver Broncos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Flacco (@joeflacco)

Flacco and Grady clearly have a loving relationship, and both are big into family life. Grady is very private, though, so not much is known about her at this time. If we find more information about Grady's life, we will update this article here.