Despite their lack of star power or power conference status, each year the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen come together to play what is arguably the most noteworthy rivalry game of the college football season. The battle for the Commander-In-Chief's Trophy is steeped in history, with matchups dating all the way back to the 19th century. And one thing that each of these meetings have in common has been their place on the college football calendar.

In their 125 meetings, the Army-Navy Game has never once been played earlier than November 24th. You have to go back to 1983 to find the last time these two service academies squared off prior to the month of December. However, given the current college football landscape, where the transfer portal, the College Football Playoff, and the Heisman Trophy race are attracting eyeballs in the beginning of the month of December, it's easy to lose track of the annual Army-Navy Game.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt has an outside the box idea to remedy this situation.

“I don’t think that we should have Army-Navy right after the conference championship games,” Klatt stated on his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show. “I believe that the Army-Navy game is one of the most special events that we have in our country. It’s one of the great football games on the planet, and it’s getting pinched where it’s at.”

So what does Klatt suggest?

“Army-Navy needs to start the football season. Week Zero of football. And mind you, I didn’t say college. I didn’t say the NFL. It’s because it’s both,” Klatt says. “Army-Navy could be the national anthem to our sport. We could showcase it in August, and really kick things off early. If we move that game to the beginning of the season, we can make it more special. We can have everybody there. All the commissioners. The dignitaries. It would be a huge event. Only game that day.”

Although there is something special about watching Army-Navy with snow flurries coming down on a gray December afternoon, Klatt does make a really good point. Week Zero of the college football schedule hasn't ever delivered a marquee matchup, so why not scrap everything but Army-Navy, and give these two programs the distinction of kicking off the season each and every year?