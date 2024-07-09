Joey Chestnut remains the king. Although Chestnut was not able to participate in the last Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest, there is still no denying that he is a legend in the realm of competitive eating. And he added more to his legacy when he consumed a dizzying total of 200 wings in just under 38 minutes at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Chestnut took on the challenge by Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, with the company promising an extension of their all-you-can-eat boneless wings if he manages to eat 200 boneless wings. Like Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals, Chestnut was not going to let his supporters (and those who just wanted to keep the promo going) down.

Speaking of basketball, Joey Chestnut paid homage to the late, great NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain by posing for a picture that shows him holding a paper with “200” written on it a la The Big Dipper after setting the still-standing NBA record of 100 points in a single game.

“Mission accomplished. 200 wings in under 38 minutes bwwings all you can eat boneless,” Chestnut captioned the post on X (the social media formerly known as Twitter).

A true sport, Buffalo Wild Wings had no choice but to extend the promo and send a congratulatory message to Chestnut.

More reactions:

“Man of the people. All you can eat boneless extended to 8/14,” the sports bar franchise posted on social media.

“Thank you Mista Joey Jaws. I’ll be at Bdubs later this week to eat 201 and in honor of you,” said @IcyVert.

“It’s 2024 and there’s no footage of you eating 200 boneless @BWWings wings?” per @flashpicks.

“Promises made, promises kept by the GEOAT🙏,” the official X account of DraftKings sportsbook commented.

“Challenge every American chain,” instructed @AnalyticsCapper.

“I love that our generation has a Wilt picture now,” shared @SickosCommittee.

From @Wade_in_America: “One time I ate 40 boneless wings at Stoney’s Uptown Joint and became so physically ill that I called out of work the next day. This man is a REAL American hero. Perhaps not one we should all aspire to be but a hero nonetheless.”

“They REALLY kept this LEGEND out of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Competition. Sickening,” tweeted @DavidEickholt.

For Chestnut fans, it must feel great to hear him still turning heads with his incredible masticating abilities, especially after he missed out on the 2024 edition of the event that has become synonymous with his name. Chestnut has been banned from the annual Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest by Major League Eating after he chose to “represent a rival brand.”

The 40-year-old Chestnut signed with Impossible Foods, a brand that specializes in meat substitutes, leading to his banishment from the Nathan's Hotdog-sponsored competition at Coney Island.

Just before the Fourth of July, Chestnut showed hope for a possible return to the Nathan's Hotdog Eating Contest.

“Maybe time and public opinion will make them more reasonable,’’ Chestnut said of MLE, per Josh Peter of USA TODAY.

Joey Chestnut to square off against old rival on Labor Day

As for what's next for Chestnut, who won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest a total of 16 times, including his jaw-dropping 2021 appearance where he set an event record of 76 hot dogs and buns, he is scheduled to face off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in a Netflix special on Sept. 2.

The event is titled “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef,” which Chestnut is looking forward to, of course.

“He’s not friendly toward me, which motivates me even harder,’’ Chestnut said about Kobayashi. “We know we’re trying to push each other to uncomfortable limits.’’