You can't see me... in Deadpool 3.

If you follow John Cena on Instagram, he's known for posting photos, with no caption and with no context. Now, though, he posted a grainy photo taken on the set of Deadpool 3 of the Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) and yellow-suited Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Fans in the comments are openly speculating that Cena or his character Peacemaker might be making a not-so-surprise cameo in the movie. Some even suggest that he could play Cable, a role Marvel's Thanos Josh Brolin played in Deadpool 2.

Cena, as previously mentioned, is hasn't played a Marvel character, but one for DC Extended Universe as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker in 2021's The Suicide Squad and his titular show on Max. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has said that he's gone back to work writing the show's second season after the WGA strike ended. There have been rumors that Peacemaker will have a movie and musical.

Deadpool 3: A-list cameo rumors

Even though there have been quite a few famous names that have been rumored to be doing cameos on Deadpool 3 such as Taylor Swift (as Dazzler), Halle Berry, Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe, director Shaw Levy has been coy about actually naming them. He only said he was “lucky to have them.”

However, from the list of over 20 people at this point rumored to be in the movie, Cena is the only one who's attached to the rival superhero team. Normally, this would be an absolutely impossible, but Marvel is currently in its multiverse era. There is a probability that he could cameo as a Marvel character or even as Peacemaker. But there is more a possibility that he could just cameo as himself. The only question is, can the audience see him?

John Cena 101

If you're a little lost about that, it's the legendary wrestler's trademark move. If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asks, “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?”, Cena waves his hand in front of his face and says, “You can't see me!” You don't need to imagine it. He has an album released in 2005 with that title.

Cena's first film was 2005's The Marine. He most recently was in the latest The Fat and The Furious' 10th installment, Fast X as Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) estranged brother Jakob and a cameo as Kenmaid (mermaid Ken, for clarification) in Barbie. He was also in Hidden Strike with Jackie Chan and voiced Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

During the SAG-AFTRA strike, he returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where he started his career in 1999. His most recent fight was a loss to Solo Sikoa in Saudi Arabia's premium live event Crown Jewel.

In 2024, he has two upcoming films, Argylle with Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa and Grand Death Lotto with Awkwafina and Simu Liu. His Coyote vs. Acme movie is still being shopped around after it was dropped by Warner Bros.

Deadpool 3 is the only MCU movie slated for release in 2024. The movie will premiere on July 26, 2024.