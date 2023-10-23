Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is definitely enjoying the cameo rumors surrounding the MCU movie in an interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show.

When asked who Taylor Swift is playing in the movie, Levy neither confirmed nor denied the MCU rumors. He did say that a lot of the names floating around on the internet are false, but some are true.

While it is definitely a non-answer, the director said he's happy with who is in the film.

“I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet, because I never have to say what's real and what's fantasy, so I'm just going to go with the very cliche ‘no comment' on all things casting [with] Deadpool 3,” Levy added when pressed about the casting rumors.

Fans believe Swift will play the mutant pop singer Dazzler, who's a dead ringer for the pop icon. Another name that has recently come up is Daniel Radcliffe who may end up playing a variant of Wolverine.

Swift and Radcliffe are two of the many names that have pop up in the Deadpool 3 world. In Swift's case, this may be because Levy was recently spotted with the songstress while watching the Chiefs vs. Jets game.

Radcliffe, on the other hand, was part of the Deadpool 3 casting rumor list because he has now built up his physique — which is a far cry from his Harry Potter days. However, in a Vogue lie detector test, Radcliffe said he became buff because he was “obsessive, and I want to…”

“But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no,” the actor insisted.

Deadpool will no longer premiere on May 3, 2024 as previously reported. No other announcements have been made on its final release date.